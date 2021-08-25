Eisan: Pitso Mosimane Loses Egyptian Title to Al Ahly Rivals Zamalek

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane will not be lifting another league title after drawing with El Gouna in the premiership

A win was needed to fight for the title but Al Ahly, unfortunately, could not get all three points, leading to the massive loss

Al Ahly football director Sayed Abdelhafiz says that the club focused on intercontinental football too much

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly was forced to give up their Egyptians' title following a failure on Tuesday night to clinch all three points against El Gouna.

Al Ahly went to El Gouna Stadium gunning for a win because he was aware that three points would give them a fighting chance to keep hunting to defending their crown. But a draw of 3-3 was the end for Mosimane and his charges, according to The South African.

Zamalek, the title opponents of Al Ahly, still played their part and had to achieve the outcome required to take full advantage of the scenario. Finally, with a 2-0 win against El-Entag El Harby they helped their own cause admirably and Mosimane ended up losing out.

However, the 57-year-old takes consolation because the Red Eagles defended their CAF Champions League, finished the third in their FIFA Club World Cup and also lifted the CAF Super Cup, a relatively successful campaign, according to Soccer Laduma.

Despite their triumph, football director Sayed Abdelhafiz has accused Mosimane and Al Ahly of focusing too much on the continental extravaganza, causing them to fall behind in the league race.

“I think we paid more attention than we should to this season’s CAF Champions League competition and that negatively impacted us in the league," he said.

In addition, he lamented the club's crowded domestic calendar while accusing his teammates of squandering easy points.

Pitso Mosimane has his eyes set on Percy Tau

Briefly News previously reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said that he would like to sign a South African player and according to reports, he's looking to get Percy Tau's signature.

Percy Tau recently impressed during a friendly match for Brighton and it looks like his future might be hanging in the balance because he's looking to get some more game time.

The word has it that Al Ahly has opened transfer talks with Brighton & Hove Albion. According to SoccerLaduma, Pitso Mosimane, who was instrumental in Tau's rise to fame at Mamelodi Sundowns, made a shocking remark about perhaps bringing the 27-year-old to Cairo.

