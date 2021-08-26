Late Mzansi acting legend Menzi Ngubane's daughter Siyasanga Ngubane is making sure her father’s kindness lives on

Heading the Menzi Ngubane Foundation, Siyasanga hopes to do as much good as she possibly can, something her dad would have wanted

Siyasanga plans to help children in need on her late father’s birthday, carrying on a tradition he always followed

The late Mzansi acting legend Menzi Ngubane's daughter Siyasanga Ngubane is walking in her father’s footsteps. There is so much power in giving.

The late actor Menzi Ngubane's daughter Siyasanga Ngubane is on a quest to continue her father's legacy and keep his memory alive.

Heading the Menzi Ngubane Foundation under her mother's mentorship, Siyasanga is planning on doing great things. Just like her father, Siyasanga finds great joy in helping others.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Siyasanga explained how important it is to her to make the foundation a success and to spread blessings upon as many as she can.

"So whatever good that we can do to keep his memory alive, I'm down with that. He was a really quiet person, so he believed more in action than talking,” Siyasanga stated.

In celebration of her late dad’s birthday, Siyasanga is going to give back to children in need, something Menzi always did on his special day.

“This is something my dad usually does on his birthday, which is try to give whatever he can to a specific orphanage. Last year, when he was really sick, he still managed to give whatever he could provide at that time, so I thought this is something we can do in the long run,” explained Siyasanga.

Menzi Ngubane honoured with Best Actor in a Telenovela award at Saftas

The late Menzi Ngubane bagged a Golden Horn for Best Actor in a Telenovela at the recent SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), reported Briefly News. After having made an undeniable monumental mark in the SA film industry, Menzi was honoured with this prestigious award.

Menzi passed away earlier this year so his wife accepted the accolade on his behalf. Menzi’s wife, Sikelelwa, took to social media with great pride, letting her late husband know that he had achieved greatness yet again.

“Congratulations Mbomvu, you did it again Somahhashi Nzombane @saftassa #saftas”

