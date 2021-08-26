“I Wish”: South Africans Wowed by a Man’s Unbelievable Transformation in 1 Year

Jay Mokwena is a disciplined man, which was brought to the attention of social media users after showing his transformation in the space of a year

The social media account holder, @JLMokwena, says he started to gym in August last year and many people can see the difference after sharing his photos

Mzansi social media community is praising the hard-working guy for his discipline and consistency in sweating out the unnecessary weight

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fitness enthusiast Jay Mokwena is the latest man to take to social media and bragged about his amazing journey to transformation. The proud guy shared his images on Twitter, saying he has been working very hard in the gym.

The account holder, @JLMokwena, posted his images in August 2020 and the one one in August this year where one can see the vast difference. The guy is busy sweating all the unnecessary fat out of his body, as some Instagram posts suggest.

The man wrote on Twitter:

"A Year Apart... #TransformationTuesday.”

Jay Mokwena is a happy man after losing weight. Image: @JLMokwena/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@LaniTib said:

“I'm also trying to lose weight baba please tell me did you use any supplements? And if so what else did you do to lose weight?”

@Oditweets said:

“What did you do to shed weight? Share your secrets phela lockdown got me putting weight especially in winter.”

@MasonDikela said:

“Do some running and lose another 7kg then you will good.”

@S_Ledile said:

“I wish I could be this consistent.”

@FaithM1 said:

“Wow, beautiful results. Will looking like this require one to have a gym membership?”

@Kenpachi_Trader said:

“Please tell me your regime didn't include quitting alcohol.”

@JLMokwena said:

“I've been sober for 9 years now.”

@Jacklulo said:

“Your routine please? Hoping it's not Herbalife.”

@EconProducer said:

“Yes bruh... Discipline and consistency.”

“Hayi hayi”: Mzansi in awe as they react to man’s amazing gym transformation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are amazed at how one man transformed from being an overweight guy to a slender built size after losing weight.

The images are shared by famous Twitter user, @KulaniCool. The account holder is urging his followers not to give up as they battle against losing weight and the pictures seem to suggest that’s possible to have a great body.

Many of his followers joined the conversation and some shared their latest pictures, showing major improvements in their body sizes.

Source: Briefly.co.za