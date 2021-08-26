Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged his ex-teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, to consider moving to PSG

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus, with Manchester City reportedly interested

However, Berbatov said City would not suit the Portuguese star, believing, instead, that he should join his longtime rival Lionel Messi in France

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to link up with his eternal rival Lionel Messi at French club Paris Saint-Germain, reports.

Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain as the former Manchester United star has been linked with several clubs including Manchester City.

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to consider joining his arch-rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Image: Daniele Badolato.

The 36-year-old has been advised to join the move to Ligue 1 club PSG as Berbatov insists that Manchester City would not suit the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo appeared on the radar of City amid concerns that Pep Guardiola’s side would not be able to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Berbatov who shared the same locker room with Ronaldo at the Old Trafford told betfair:

"Manchester City have been linked with him and, now that they won't be signing Kane, they are probably looking at other options in attack.

"Ronaldo would be a good fit at Man City but do I see him going there? I doubt it. He is still one of the best in the world but Pep Guardiola's philosophy might not suit them signing Ronaldo.

"With his history with United, I don't see him gaining anything by going to City."

PSG source hints on Ronaldo's move

Meanwhile, PSG owner's brother, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani has dropped the biggest hint yet on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at the French club.

Despite the clear football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, millions of fans around the world have been dreaming to see the two share the locker room.

Ronaldo has already entered the final year of his contract at Juventus and already faces an uncertain future with the club.

Ronaldo leaves Juve training amid injury concerns

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that Ronaldo was spotted leaving Juventus training on Wednesday, August 25, amid concerns that he suffered an arm injury.

It was gathered that the player’s situation will now be assessed before their Serie A tie against Empoli over the weekend.

And this is coming in the wake of rumours linking the striker away from the Italian club as it was gathered that he wants to leave Juventus.

