Elizabeth Holmes husband: Everything you need to know about Billy Evans

Elizabeth Holmes is an American businesswoman. She is famous for being the chief executive of the now-defunct Theranos, a health technology company. She rose to fame for founding the company, which claimed to revolutionize blood testing by developing methods that claimed to use small volumes of blood. In 2015, Forbes recognized her among the youngest self-made billionaires. Apart from her fame, all the attention turns to Elizabeth Holmes' husband, Billy Evans. Who is he?

In the wake of investigations about Theranos, shocking details about Elizabeth Holmes were brought to light. During this period, the public knew of Elizabeth Holmes' husband, Billy Evans. Billy Evans, an heir to a lucrative hotel business in San Diego, is the businesswoman's husband. However, that is not enough. Fans are curious to know more about the circumstances of their relationship. Therefore, these facts about Bill Evans reveal that and more about him.

Everything you need to know about Billy Evans

Billy Evans hails from San Diego. He is also a businessman and the heir of his family's hotel business. He is reserved and does not post much about his life on social media. So, these facts give more details about his personality.

How old is Billy Evans?

When he married Elizabeth Holmes, he was twenty-seven years old, while his wife was thirty-five. They have an eight-year-age difference. Billy Evans' age is twenty-nine years old as of 2021.

Billy Evans' family

Billy Evans traces his roots to San Diego. His grandparents, William D Evans and Anne, settled in the area and founded a hotel management business, Evans Hotels, in 1953. The group is in charge of three properties in San Diego. Billy is the son of William L Evans and his wife, Susan.

Anne added two of her children to the management team of the hotels after her husband's death in 1984. Billy Evans is the current apparent heir to the company. He has two siblings.

Billy Evans' education

He is an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he pursued a bachelor's degree in economics. While at the university, he was a student brand manager at Red Bull. He also studied Chinese language and literature at Fudan University in Shanghai.

He graduated in 2015. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked at several financial and consulting companies in California. Until February 2017, Billy worked at LinkedIn as a strategy and analytics leadership program analyst.

Billy Evans hotel heir net worth facts

After his stay at LinkedIn, he joined Luminar Technologies, a start-up working on sensor and radar technology for autonomous cars. There, he managed special projects. Billy left the company in January 2019.

He married Elizabeth Holmes in 2019

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes have kept details of their relationship under wraps. It is unclear when they met, although they were first spotted at the Burning Man art festival in the Nevada desert. This happened days before Theranos shut down completely.

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes are alleged to have gotten married in 2019 in a private wedding ceremony. The couple reportedly lives in a luxurious mansion in San Francisco. Elizabeth Holmes allegedly wears Evans' MIT signet ring on a chain around her neck.

Elizabeth Holmes' husband Sunny

Initially, Elizabeth Holmes was romantically involved with Sunny Balwani, the COO and president of Theranos.

Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani pleaded not guilty to federal charges linked to their time at Theranos. They risk facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 restitution fine each. The alleged Elizabeth Holmes husband, Sunny, left the company in 2016 in the wake of investigations. Even though Elizabeth claims she fired him, Sunny maintains he left the company willingly.

It is alleged that Sunny had the highest percentage of shares in Theranos.

Is Elizabeth Holmes still married to Billy Evans?

Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans are still married. They had a baby boy in July 2021. William Holmes Evans was born July 10 in Redwood City, California.

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes net worth

Before Billy Evans' wife was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and another two of conspiracy wire fraud, she was recognized as a self-made billionaire. Her net worth was a whopping $4.5 billion. However, the onset of the court cases made her worth plummet to zero. Currently, she risks facing up to twenty years in prison.

These details about Elizabeth Holmes' husband Billy Evans create a better picture of who he is and what he does. He recently became a father. However, everyone is concerned about his wife and what the court's decision will be.

