Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Steve Komphela Shares Words of Inspiration for Others

Steve Komphela may be a coach but he also knows how to share some words of motivation when it's necessary

A young lady asked Steve if she should buy a pair of new sneakers and he said that she should definitely go for it

Mzansi social media users were stunned by Komphela's kindness and shared their reactions under his sweet post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Steve Komphela is known for being inspirational on social media and his latest post shows that he only wants people to live their best lives. The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach received a tweet from a lady who was asking him for advice about buying new sneakers.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela took some time out of his day to motivate a young lady. Image: @komphelasteve

Source: Instagram

Sometimes, things get tough and people find themselves not being able to afford the things they want. The young lady said that she wanted to buy a new pair of kicks but she couldn't afford them. She then turned to Komphela and asked him what to do. To which he replied:

"Buy those sneakers when you feel too low on inspiration and motivation, when everything else seems to be too heavy on your shoulders and you needed a spring. Such a lift after buying, makes you feel better and work even harder to make up! Life goals are driven and never a given."

Mzansi social media users were inspired by Komphela's words and took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Check out the reactions below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Akani_Akiii said:

"I’m seriously loving Mr Steve Kompela’s vibes! Just saw that all-star platform on sale I might as well."

@Kenpachi_Trader commented:

"In contrast to the above, learn to celebrate the small wins and be content with your situation."

@JustSiz1 said:

"This reply is so relevant I bought my son new sneakers this morning."

@LMamonyane commented:

"Sounds like I should clear some carts."

Benni McCarthy urges Mzansi citizens to get vaccinated

In other soccer news, Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has just received his first vaccination and couldn't wait to share the news on social media. With the third wave of the coronavirus being so intense, the coach just knew that he had to play his part and stay safe.

He captioned his post:

"1st vaccine done at the Moses Mabhida Vaccination site #staystafe #getyourvaccination."

Not only was he showing that he's received his jab, but he is also urging other South Africans to get vaccinated too. There are some people who fear getting vaccinated but McCarthy is leading by example and wants others to get their shots and stay safe.

Source: Briefly.co.za