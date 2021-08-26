A super energetic toddler has gone viral after breaking the family TV

The little guy threw a bunch of items at the screen in the hopes of rescuing his superhero friends and help them "beat the bad guys"

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the clip and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A super cute little boy has the internet buzzing after completely destroying the family TV in a viral video clip. It seems the munchkin was only trying to protect his superhero friends from the bad guys who were trying to attack them.

Heading online, @usatoday shared the clip which received mixed reactions from social media users.

"A 2-year-old tried to help his on-screen superhero, but ended up breaking a TV," the American news network captioned the post.

While some social media users found the video absolutely hysterical, others noticed that the toddler's nappy was really full and he appeared to have very little supervision. Many criticised his caregivers for seemingly neglecting the little boy.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

lanamay16_ said:

"He repeats what he sees, what he is inspired to do. No more no less."

stefw49 said:

"Not cute. Where in the hell was the parental supervision and a damn diaper change?!?"

jcmaph said:

"So guys, don't forget to use a condom..."

angelm_319 said:

"He may broken the TV, but he sacrificed it to save his hero."

and1_nara03 said:

"Sell the kid after that."

philmarf said:

"Violence at an early age."

_m.mohsen_b said:

"LMAO The children of this generation are Dracula."

