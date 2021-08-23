A little kid has melted the hearts of many people on social media after she caused a stir at a fashionable occasion

In the adorable video, the girl appears on the runway like a proper model and strikes various poses to the admiration of guests

Social media users thought the kid nailed it with many desiring to have a daughter as their first child

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A kid has become an internet sensation after a stunt she pulled on adults at a fashion event.

A short video by @pubity on Instagram reposted by @mufasatundeednut showed the kid storm the runway with a carriage and countenance that is commonplace with professional runway models.

People hailed the kid's confidence Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundednut

Source: UGC

The smiling girl prodded forward in her fine pink dress and stopped halfway to strike killer poses for the thrilled guests. She made poses like a model trying to impress the judges. The kid's display got the guests clapping for her.

After her showcase, she is then led off the stage by an adult.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Watch the video below:

South Africans gushed

@dremodrizzy stated:

"That white man wey dey hold mic no too like that pikin make we no lie."

@aduke_orobo commented:

"If na naija Pikin, MC go don announce Sey come carry ur Pikin o. Or the audience go don Dey shout, especially if the baby no come fine."

@lisaa_ndukwe said:

"See her tiny, cutie legs. Thank God she didn't fall when she rotated like Ijiji ndi Igbo !"

@cacosahairs remarked:

"See how everyone applauded her? Nigerians need to learn to let kid's be kids. They'll be forcing little kids to catwalk like Naomi Campbell and the atmosphere won't be so welcoming because most people in the audience would be looking for fault so they can laugh."

Another seriously cute little girl

In related news about super cute kids, Briefly News previously reported that an adorable little girl has warmed hearts on social media after she was captured on camera "stealing" snacks and munching on them in the bathroom.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @snackbandits_dad, the girl could be seen walking out of the kitchen with a box of cereal snacks.

As her dad expressed surprise, she smiled for the camera and instantly dropped the box of cereal snacks on the floor.

After dropping the box on the floor, she took a look at it as if to pick it up and ignore the man behind the camera.

Social media users are in love with the video

Reacting to the adorable video, an Instagram user with the handle @maameafuaantwiwaa wrote:

"Why she always eating in the bathroom like it's the secret realm."

@hollywoodhorton said:

"What magic is in the bathroom and how is all the snack in there... I need parts."

@mecca_skillz commented:

"Its her head wrap and Nike Dunks and of course that smile and laugh for me."

@royalbloom.ng said:

"Her lil smile and cute outfit gets me every time."

Source: Briefly.co.za