Woman Shares Snaps of Personalised D&G Sneakers, SA Desperately Want a Pair

A local woman has headed online to share a snap of her customised Dolce & Gabbana sneakers

The lucky lady received the cool kicks as a present for her birthday

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their reactions to the social media flex

A local woman has the internet buzzing after sharing a snap of her brand new sneakers online. The stunner was super excited about the kicks, having received them as a birthday gift.

This lucky lady is flaunting her customised Dolce & Gabbana sneakers online. Images: @Xipopana_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

It's clear the customised Dolce & Gabbana shoes carry a hefty price tag, as the unique shoes usually retail for around R19 000.

Heading online, the birthday girl @Xipopana__ just had to flex with her new present.

"Look at that!" she excitedly captioned the post.

The pretty shoes were white and featured incredible gold accents. Engraved on the sneakers were the words "Mrs N Mpopi", hinting at the fact that the shoes could be a present from one very loving man.

Locals soon headed to the comments section and wished the lucky lady a very happy birthday. Others had terrific compliments about the shoes.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Ginger_ess said:

"Happy Birthday Sesi. An abundance of blessings to you. Enjoy your day."

@Doll__er said:

"Happy Birthday sesi! Absolutely love the sneakers."

@TlamiM001 said:

"Happy birthday Kwetsi. Nice sneakers"

Source: Briefly.co.za