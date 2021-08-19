Man Who Failed for 16 Years Celebrates Owning Sneakers Business: #BlackSuccess

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing that it took him 16 years of failure to eventually start a thriving sneakers business

Lekau Sehoana is the owner of Drip Footwear and had some words of inspiration for anyone currently going through a rough patch

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the motivational social media post

After pioneering an ingenious, locally-produced footwear company, a determined businessman has inspired South Africans with his story of success. Lekau Sehoana is encouraging his followers not to give up on their dreams, using his 16 years of failure as testament to what true resilience really looks like.

Lekau Sehoana says he failed for 16 years before finding success and is encouraging South Africans with his testimony. Images: @LekauSehoana/Twitter

, the founder of Drip Footwear shared this heartfelt message:

"Whatever happens to you, never lose hope. You fail at a business? Never lose hope. Losing a job? Never lose hope. Not being able to get a job? Never lose hope… it’s at the end of our persistence that we get to win. My life is a Testimony. 16 years of failure, no hope lost," he captioned the inspirational post.

Social media users were definitely left in awe of the persistent professional. Many felt encouraged to know that if a boy from the township could make such a huge success of his life, one day they could too.

One person also controversially remarked that he hoped no one was being exploited to produce the shoes.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@sibusiso_stanly said:

"Inspiration. Maybe my life is at 6/7 of failure in my business but I'm not losing hope."

@BahumiMvp said:

"Dankie Bafo... Nothing is good or bad. Our thinking makes it."

@sisdogz said:

"Respect."

@Allen88Yuri said:

"I love the fact that his vision is to alleviate poverty and reduce unemployment."

@Ingonyama1993 said:

"Just make sure no one in China is exploited during the making of those sneakers."

@Keepdedicating said:

"Your story is a motivation to some of us who are currently finding it hard. We keep on believing and having a positive attitude. I will never give up, even though my mood is down... giving up is not on my list."

