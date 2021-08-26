Shauwn Mkhize was feeling extremely hopeful on game day as her boys at Royal AM prepared to take on Cape Town City

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Shauwn expressed how she felt her boys were better prepared for this match than the last one

Unfortunately, Royal AM met their demise; however, Shauwn preached positivity the following day, reminding people to never give up

Mzansi businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize could feel a win coming for her football club, Royal AM. Being positive is what it is all about.

Shauwn Mkhize was feeling in high spirits and felt hopeful for a win for her football club Royal AM in light of their match against Cape Town City, which ended in defeat.

Taking to social media on match day as the proud president that she is, Shauwn showed her support, putting out good vibes manifesting a win for her team.

Shauwn felt her boys were well prepared and ready to take their game against Cape Town City.

“We’ve learned from our first game and are better prepared for this one. In my experience I’ve learnt that victory is sweetest when you've known defeat.”

MaMkhize posted:

Unfortunately, Cape Town City took the game and Royal AM walked away with another loss, reported TimesLIVE. Taking to social media with some positive words, Shauwn explained that there is no shame in failing, only shame in not seeing the lesson and growing from that failure.

Shauwn refuses to give up and we are sure she has preached this to her boys at Royal AM too.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I am not a quitter. I will fight tooth and nail till the very end.”

Shauwn Mkhize pens letter to black women

South African media personality Shauwn Mkhize was in the headlines after she pulled off some major moves to ensure her entries into the PSL with her club Royal AM, reported Briefly News.

The businesswoman is now the first woman to enter the biggest South African soccer league. TshisaLive reported that an inspired Khizo took to social media to motivate other black women in an open letter.

The flamboyant media personality wrote:

“Dear brown skin girl, Remember that your sparkle is your everyday gift to the world. Never give them a chance to dim your light, keep shining and being a constant reminder that black is beautiful! Black is power! Black is excellence and black is magic!”

