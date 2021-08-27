Premier League Clubs Leicester City, West Ham Get Tough Draws in Europa League

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage draw took place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, 27 August

The intriguing group stage draw produced a tantalising set of fixtures in the 51st season of the European football competition

English clubs Leicester, Celtic, Rangers and West Ham were among the 32 hopefuls who learned their group stage fates

English club Leicester City have been drawn in Group C for the Europa League alongside Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw, Sky Sports reports.

The Foxes lost 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final matchday last season, a result that condemned Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup winners to a UEFA Europa League finish in the league alongside West Ham United who thumped Southampton 3-0.

English club Leicester City have been drawn in Group C for the Europa League alongside Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw. Image: Sebnem Coskun.

Fellow Premier League team West Ham United return to the continent and will take on Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna, while Celtic are drawn in Group G alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros via GOAL.

The draws in full

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

The final of this season's Europa League is due to take place at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain on Wednesday, May 18.

