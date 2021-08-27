Tsipa Tsipa: Man Squeezes His Bum Cheeks During Hilarious Dance, SA in Stitches

An intoxicated old man has social media users laughing after performing his ridiculous new dance moves

The madala's dance step involves him standing completely still while only his one bum cheek squeezes in and out

South Africans certainly could not believe their eyes and headed to the comments section to share their funny reactions

A video of an old man shaking what his mama gave him has social media users hysterical. It seems the madala was all about keeping it fresh as he started dancing between the young people.

A hilarious old man has Mzansi laughing at his unbelievable dance moves. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Wanting to spice things up a little, the old man in a white t-shirt decides to stand completely still before squeezing his bum cheek in a crazy new dance style. It's clear that the madala had a few drinks but he's kept things steady enough to perform the ridiculous bum movement.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the hysterical clip that has got everyone talking.

"Results of bringing a beer to work today," he captioned the post.

Mzansi could not believe their eyes either. Check out some of the super entertaining reactions to the clip below:

@VerbalUniverse said:

"Yohhhhhh madala."

@dineozoemabilo said:

"Bums are literally the only one part of the body moving, that requires skill and hella focus."

@skhumba_nation said:

"Yati sihappy masisemgruveni."

@elizabe30837643 said:

"I’m dead lmao."

@D1Dizzy said:

"SA's got talent straight haha."

"When he finally proposes": Hilarious video shows woman dancing as bae proposes

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a seriously funny clip of a woman dancing for joy as her man proposes has Mzansi in stitches. It seems the romantic affair took place in front of the couple's family and friends and the mushy atmosphere was cut short by the woman's silly dance.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the hilarious footage.

"When he finally proposes," writes the video's original sharer.

Watching the clip it seems the silly young lady knows her man is about to propose. As he drops down on one knee she purposefully moves backwards and begins to perform the humorous Irish jig.

Onlookers are just as shocked as the groom-to-be, who actually ends up dropping the ring.

Local social media users were left in absolute tears from laughing too much. While SA felt sure the young man had a lot on his hands, many also agreed he'd have a very happy marriage with such a charismatic lady.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@Stixx_jm said:

"Tjoooo how I wish I had umntu onjee thiza."

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

"Lol, who gets this excited?"

@Maki_Motsepe said:

"Funny girlfriends are the life."

@tj7_sa said:

"LMAO, whether I’m going on one knee or he’s going on one knee, it’s happening in private, trust."

@SfisoMbethe29 said:

"This guy will have the happiest marriage."

