DA Wants Answers After ANC Allegedly Failed to Pay Staff UIF Contributions

The Democratic Alliance believes that the ANC has failed to pay UIF contributions and wants the ruling party to be investigated

The ANC had gotten into trouble with the SA Revenue Service after it failed to pay PAYE and had to hand over R80 million

Since then the ANC has been under severe financial stress and has not been able pay salaries

The DA wants the ruling party to be the subject of an investigation after the ANC allegedly failed to pay its staff's contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The ANC had deducted the contributions from staff salaries but allegedly did not pass the funds onto the UIF.

TimesLIVE reported that the ANC had not paid Pay As You Earn (PAYE) onto the SA Revenue Service either. This led to the ANC having to pay R80 million to SARS.

As a result, the party's funds have been in freefall and staff have gone without pay for months.

Michael Cardo, the DA member in charge of employment and labour, had said he had written to labour minister Thulas Nxesi asking for confirmation on whether the ANC had paid UIF contributions according to HeraldLIVE.

