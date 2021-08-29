Weekly wrap: Connie opens up about Shona and Zama Khumalo gets a new whip

This week has produced some interesting news that South Africans loved. Connie Ferguson opened up about her late husband Shone Ferguson, Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels and a local woman has social media buzzing after digging up the juicy inbox message she sent her favourite celeb all the way back in 2010.

In addition, South Africans are calling for Duduzane Zuma to pay for daddy's legal fees and a 59-year-old woman is celebrating her birthday and she has amazed her social media peers.

1. Connie Ferguson Opens Up About Life Without Late Hubby Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson took to social media to open up about her life without her hubby and business partner Shona Ferguson. The media mogul's bae and friend succumbed to Covid-19 complications a month ago and life has never been the same for her.

Connie Ferguson opened up about life without late hubby Shona Ferguson.

Source: Instagram

The Queen actress and producer took to Instagram about three days ago to post a clip of her #CarpetSunday where she opens up about her grief. She also spoke about how grateful she is to her fans and friends for showing her love since Shona passed on.

2. 'Idols SA' Winner Zama Khumalo Gets New Wheels: "Happiness Looks Good on You"

Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels. The singer bagged her Kymo Xciting 400 scooter earlier this week.

The R120 000 scooter was part of Zama's package as the winner of the singing competition. Apart from the scooter, Zama also bagged a cool R1 million, a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee and a Toyota Starlet 1.4, among other prizes.

3. Lady Shares Screenshot of When She Slid into Lunga Shabalala’s DMs, SA in Stitches

A local woman has social media buzzing after digging up the juicy inbox message she sent her favourite celeb all the way back in 2010. The Grade 11 girl evidently had a little crush on SA media personality, Lunga Shabalala, and got way too excited when he finally accepted her friend request.

Heading online, @Miss_Gallie shared a screenshot of the sassy DM she sent Shabalala all those years back.

"Guys please what was I doing in Grade 11 sending Lunga Shabalala a Facebook message?" she hysterically captioned the post.

4. SA Calls Out Duduzane After Zuma Family Pleads for Legal Fees: “He Must Donate”

South Africans are calling for Duduzane Zuma to pay for daddy's legal fees, this after the Jacob Zuma foundation pleaded with ordinary South Africans to help pay off the Former President's legal costs.

According to some locals, Duduzane is a billionaire who apparently vacations in Dubai and as such should be more than capable of paying the fees entirely out of his own pocket.

At the time of writing this report, Duduzane Zuma had an estimated nett worth of $15 million.

5. Woman Celebrates 59th Birthday, SA Can’t Believe: "Better Than My Girlfriend"

A 59-year-old woman is celebrating her birthday and she has amazed her social media peers. @Diatile29 posted a picture of herself looking very young and her snap is seriously going viral.

The woman, who seems to work as a healthcare professional, is a hit on Twitter and one guy even compared to his girlfriend, saying she seriously looks better.

Some people are arguing that the bubbly lady made an error regarding her age and some are already asking for recipes on how to remain fresh. In her response, the social media account holder says it’s all about her genes.

