With her hilarious performances, this accomplished comedic actress has had South Africa in stitches for the past 30 years. Better known as Patronella on The Queen or for her contribution to the infamous "DOOM" advert from back in the day, Thembsie Matu has become a house favourite. Find out more about her husband's tragic and sudden death and her recent five-week battle with COVID-19.

Thembsie Matu during the DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, a show that honours the year's biggest achievements in television, radio, music, sports, and comedy. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

"Patronella" is much more than just a quirky housekeeper with a love of alcohol. Read on for more insights into this hilarious actress's life and what she has accomplished in her thirty years in entertainment.

Thembsie Matu's profile

Full name: Nomathemba Matu

Nomathemba Matu Nickname: Thembsie

Thembsie Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Katlehong, Gauteng

Katlehong, Gauteng Thembsie Matu's date of birth: 1966

1966 Thembsie Matu's age: 55 in 2021

55 in 2021 Current residence: Brackendowns, Alberton

Brackendowns, Alberton Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Thembsie Matu's son: Nathi

Nathi Thembsie Matu's daughter: Namosa

Namosa Thembsie Matu's husband: Peter Sebotsa (deceased)

Peter Sebotsa (deceased) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Occupation: Actress

Actress Thembsie Matu's net worth : $100,000 in 2021

: $100,000 in 2021 Thembsie Matu's Instagram : @thembsiematu

: @thembsiematu Facebook : Official Thembsie Matu

: Official Thembsie Matu Twitter: @ThembsieMatu

How old is Thembsie Matu?

This bubbly actress celebrated her 55th birthday in 2021. Born in 1966, her exact birth date is unknown, although this birthday celebration video was posted to her Facebook page on 30 June. So, where was Thembsie Matu born? She was born in the second biggest South African township, Katlehong in Gauteng.

Thembsie Matu's family

The actress is the mother to two children, a 23-year-old daughter, Mamosa, who aspires to be a musician, and her son, Unathi, acts besides her as Sipho in The Queen. She recently celebrated Unathi's graduation from the University of Cape Town with a Master's in Engineering.

"Congratulations on your amazing achievement mfana wam @unathimatu. Siyabonga that you did not give up and continued to fight despite the hardships you faced. Halala”

The tragic death of her husband

Thembsie Matu's family Thembsie Matu's house was shrouded in mourning when her husband, Anglican minister Peter Sebotsa, was found drowned in the family's pool in June 2019. The couple were married for 36 years before his death.

"I really do not understand what happened. Earlier in the morning of Ntate's death, he had gone to the local supermarket to buy material to use to clean up the pool...I got a fright of my life. Then I saw his body lying face down on the floor of the pool. It was an excruciatingly painful experience to see your husband lying dead in his own pool."

Thembsie Matu's career

This South African comedic actress is best known for her role in the infamous "DOOM" and DSTV commercials and her portrayal of the character Patronella on The Queen. She has spent over 30 years entertaining South Africans with her comedic performances, beginning her career on the stage with Sekunjalo in 1987.

Abo Mzala : Zodwa

Zodwa Gaz'lam

Home Affairs : Nolitha

Nolitha Intsika : Novezake

Novezake Izingane zoBaba: Rose

Rose Jacob's Cross: Rebecca

Rebecca Moferefere Lenyalong: Boreng

Boreng MTV Shuga: Mama Chillaz

Mama Chillaz Nomzamo : Gladys

Gladys Rhythm City: Sis Bee

Sis Bee Rockville: Sis Ribs

Sis Ribs Skeem Saam : Ousie Tlaki

Ousie Tlaki Soul Buddyz : Mrs Vilakazi

Mrs Vilakazi Thandeka's Diary : Ntombi

Ntombi The Lab : Zinhle

Zinhle The Queen: Petronella

Petronella The Wild : Gertrude

Gertrude Thuli noThulani : Mrs Zondi

Mrs Zondi Tshisa : Nomathamsanqa

Nomathamsanqa uGugu no Andile

Zaziwa : Herself

Herself Zero Tolerance : Stella Hadebe

Stella Hadebe Zone 14: Aunt Napho

Thembsie Matu and Her Son Unathi Matu during the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards in 2018. Photo by Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Thembsie Matu's Covid 19 journey

In 2021, the South African silver-screen star was confined to the Netcare Clinton Hospital for five weeks due to COVID-19. She has since been vaccinated and urges her fellow South Africans to do the same.

“It's been a while since I communicated with you all, but I am grateful to still be alive and having had God by my side all this time. I’d like to thank the staff at Clinton for working hard to keep me alive, Covid almost killed me. I was in the hospital for five full weeks, God was with me by His grace. One song that kept me going was Joyous Celebration Ndenzel’uncedo. I was begging God to leave me, I am Covid free but I’m still recovering.”

Matu was devastated to find out that her fellow Queen co-star, Shona Ferguson, had died from COVID-19 in August 2021, and the actress could not attend the funeral because she was still hospitalised at the time.

Actress Rami Chuene and Thembsie Matu during the 10th annual Feather Awards, which aims to highlight LGBTI issues and challenges. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Thembsie Matu facts:

She started her acting career in South Africa's theatres and continues to grace the stage with her presence.

She played Tinker Bell in the Peter Pan Pantomime in 2014.

in the in 2014. In 2018, she was nominated for a DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Award .

. The actress goes out of her way to buy school uniforms for underprivileged children in her community.

She was inspired to pursue acting after watching the Gibson Kente play in the East Rand when she was in high school.

play in the East Rand when she was in high school. The Thembsie Matu Acting Agency was founded by our favourite comedic character as a community outreach programme.

"I have my own acting agency and training school for up and coming actors. The school is called Thembsie Matu Dramatic Arts School and some of my actors feature as extras on Rockville and The Queen."

'The Queen' actress Thembsie Matu with her award during the 10th annual Feather Awards, 2018. Photo: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The lovely Thembisie is constantly described as a fun-loving person with a bubbly personality. She continues to use her celebrity status to give back to the community in an effort to make South Africa a better country. We look forward to seeing Patronella and Sipho, played by her son on The Queen, as they continue to entertain us with their stellar performances.

