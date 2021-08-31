“Poor Men Must Stay Away”: Man Sparks Debate After Buying R50k Sofa for His Lady

A local businessman has social media buzzing after suggesting all "poor men must stay away from women"

The opinionated man made the remarks after having purchased almost R50 000 worth of furniture for his lady

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their very mixed reactions to the social media post

A local man has social media buzzing after suggesting poor men should just generally stay away from women. The opinionated man made the remarks after a busy shopping day with his lady, spending close to R50 000 on the furniture she wanted for the home.

A local man has social media buzzing after suggesting that "poor men should stay away from women." Images: Jabu Ngwenya/Facebook

, Jabu Ngwenya shared the controversial remarks.

"You really can't be a man who doesn't have money but wants a wife. Without money, you cannot be loved by you're going to be tolerated," he started the social media rant.

Ngwenya went on to share that he felt all women have a desire for money not because they are gold diggers, but want to see what they have nurtured grow into something more than what it is.

He went on to share that he had bought his woman lots of new furniture simply because she had asked for it.

"I've never seen my Queen so happy. A man must always provide. All broke and poor men must stay away from women," he ended.

Naturally, the opinionated post sparked heated reactions from social media users. Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

Simphiwe Mbau said:

"She will still cheat on you with broke men."

Morgan Jill Junior Kasambo said:

"That's one of the African men mentality... sick men mentality...t hey believe a woman loves them on condition that a man should provide. Is that how love is supposed to be? Anyway nice stuff."

Karabo Molefe said:

"Not every woman is like your woman, some women are independent, they can afford to pay for their own couches."

Thandaza Mkhize said:

"Manje we must not date because we are broke kahle bhuti."

