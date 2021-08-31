Video of Armed Men Dancing Is a Whole Mood, Mzansi Reacts: #BadGangCompany

Mzansi had mixed reactions to a video that did the rounds on social media showing a group of knife-wielding men dancing up a storm at a tavern

The clip of the boisterous, dangerous-looking group was viewed nearly 9 000 times and attracted close to 400 likes on Twitter

Briefly News scoured the comments section to bring readers some of the most interesting reactions shared by users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video showing a group of knife-wielding men dancing up a storm at a tavern has Mzansi heads turning on social media.

The boisterous, dangerous-looking group could not be happier as they tore up the dance floor at the hangout spot, armed to the teeth with knives and machetes.

A video showing a group of knife-wielding men dancing up a storm at a tavern has Mzansi heads turning on social media. Image: @BrianMoore_19/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The short clip was shared on Twitter by @BrianMoore_19.

The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"DA BAD COMPANY GANG"

Considering the weapons they are brandishing, the caption appears quite apt as Mzansi social networking users were quick to point out online.

Mzansi has mixed reactions to vibing group

The video was viewed nearly 9 000 times and attracted close to 400 likes.

Briefly News scoured the comments section to bring readers some of the most interesting reactions shared by users.

@IsaacRaseemela said:

"Someone is calling them their boyfriends."

@AHT_YssY added:

"That dude with a panga."

@Tumelo89464559 warned:

"You can have fun in this place but the problem is when you have to go home, you'll be scared of the same people you were having fun with."

@Ponagatso_ wrote:

"I don't understand how people enjoy a beer in a place that weapons are fashionable."

Video of dancing dad breaking it down has Mzansi in stitches

In other news, Briefly News reported that the social media scene was taken by surprise by a video of a funny father who has South Africans in stitches.

This comes after a social media post shared by @Mraja02 whose latest offering depicts a man who is at a party and hitting the dance floor.

According to @Mraja02, he says this is his father as the caption suggests, "Guys this is my dad," and the image has left South Africans in love and sharing their views on the picture.

Source: Briefly.co.za