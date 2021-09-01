Lionel Messi was spotted with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo hanging out somewhere in Paris with the Eifel Tower in the background

Messi shared a picture of himself and his wife as they took time to explore the city, following the international break

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar made his Ligue 1 debut on Sunday when his side defeated Reims 2-0

Argentine legend Lionel Messi seems to be settling well at French club Paris Saint-Germain as he was seen alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo having a gala time.

The couple posed for a picture with Eiffel Tower in the background and their smiles shining brighter than the ambience itself, Yahoo reports.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi seems to be settling well at French club Paris Saint-Germain. Image: leomessi.

How did Messi perform on PSG debut?

Lionel Messi made his first appearance for PSG in their 2-0 win over Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, August 29.

The 34-year-old came on for former teammate Neymar in the 66th minute but failed to make much impact for the remainder of the meeting.

After the game, Mitchell van Bergen approached the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to exchange jerseys with him but Messi turned down the offer.

Fans heaped praises on the Barcelona legend after showing his caring side by posing for a photo with Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic's baby son.

Despite playing less than 30 minutes in the game, his debut saw the match become the most-watched French game in Spanish TV history.

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals of the game that handed PSG their fourth Ligue 1 victory so far this campaign.

The French club are not willing to allow the Frenchman leave despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

Griezmann joins Atletico Madrid on loan

In related news, Briefly News reported that Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann will now play at Atletico Madrid as he returns to his former club on a two-year loan as deal was sealed on transfer deadline day.

Although there were no signs of any transfer involving the Frenchman, it took until the final day to for the Catala giants to get Griezmann off their wage bill.

The 30-year-old forward re-signed with Los Colchoneros on a two-year loan which holds an option to buy at the end of it.

Due to their financial situation, Barcelona which earlier saw the departure of their legend Lionel Messi, have been working underground to see Griezmann also leave.

