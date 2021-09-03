Hebanna: Young Boy Helps Mzansi’s Snake Catcher Nick Evans in Durban

A young brave man is a hit on social media after helping Mzansi’s snake catcher, Nick Evans in the Durban area

Nick Evans says he was called to catch the snake in the Inanda township and the young boy helped him as he also shared the viral photos on social media

The post has attracted positive reactions from many people on the social networking platform and many are praising the brave snake rescuer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa’s well-known snake catcher Nick Evans has done it again and this time he did it with the help of a young boy. In the video shared on Facebook, Evans is helped by a brave young man in Inanda in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Evans says the young man from Inanda was brave enough to help catch a big snake that was hiding in the bedroom. In a lengthy post, the Durban-based snake catcher is seen in a number of photographs holding the reptile. He wrote:

“Yesterday at around midday, I was contacted by a family in the Mzinyathi area (Inanda), about a big snake in a bedroom. They'd seen it come right through the house, while they had been sitting in the lounge!

“From their description, I gathered it was likely a large Mozambique Spitting COBRA (aka, Mfezi, the Zulu name for it). I made the long drive through, but I wasn't too worried, as they said the door of the room is closed and so was the window. Although often we go to calls like this, and there are massive holes in the walls that the snakes escape out of.”

Snake catcher Nick Evans has rescued another reptile in Durban. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads on Facebook:

@Yinda Park said:

“Your work goes far beyond rescuing snakes Nick. Hope you realise that.”

@Linda Wagner said:

“I used to have snakes. I always encouraged the kids in the neighbourhood to touch and hold them if they wanted to. Thought it would encourage respect for animals.”

@Kim Houinsome said:

“Great job and I hope Thabiso’s love of animals will guide him and grow with him. How lucky Nick to be able to impact people’s lives the way you do. Stay safe!.”

@Chuma Mngadi said:

“Your posts are always captivating. You’re an excellent storyteller and writer too!”

@Karen Moodley said:

“Wasnt that special that the little man took an interest, beautiful catch Nick.”

@Thokozani Hklambisa said:

“Oh wow, uMzinyathi my home. Born n bred eMzinyathi. Thank you Nick for saving that family n the cobra.”

@Deanne Herbert said:

“What a brave young man & so exciting for him to safely be able to learn and touch. Your care for all is remarkable.”

@Derona Govindasamy said:

“Amazing story Nick... When is a new season of snake season coming on?”

Nick Evans explains how a big black mamba scared a local family: "A crazy sight"

In a similar piece, Briefly News reported that South African snake rescuer Nick Evans has thrilled more reptile lovers after heading online to share a post about how he managed to save another Durban family from a large black mamba that had entered their house via the kitchen.

"Yesterday afternoon, in Reservoir Hills (Durban), a family were in the kitchen going about their day, when they suddenly heard a noise at the front door.

They looked up, and saw a massive Black Mamba entering the house. I'd imagine this is the worst nightmare for many people," he wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za