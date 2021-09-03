Winnie Ntshaba just turned 46 and she celebrated her birthday with her closest and dearest ladies

Taking to social media filled with gratitude, Winnie shared some pictures of her lush birthday celebration

Fans and fellow celebrities took the time to wish Winnie on her posts, letting her know what a queen she is

Founder of The Royalty Soapie Awards and actress Winnie Ntshaba recently turned a year older and she did it in style. This queen knows how to throw a party.

Winnie Ntshaba started this month on a high note as she celebrated her 46th birthday in style. Image: @winnie_ntshaba.

Winnie turned 46 on 1 September 2021 and celebrated her birthday at the lush Blueberry Hill Hotel in Randburg, Johannesburg, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to social media, Winnie shared some pictures from her celebration. All her closest ladies joined her, all looking gorgeous as ever. Winnie felt grateful for the effort her people put into her special day.

Winnie posted:

Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section of Winnie’s multiple posts to wish her a happy birthday and to let her know how beautiful she is. 46 never looked so good!

@tha.simelane commented:

“We Winnie Kanti nawe wazalwa Hhay’booooo happy birthday my love more blessings upon your life ❤️❤️❤️”

@siyasangapapu_official said sweetly:

“Beautiful, so sad I missed it but super glad you had a great time sis. to many more❤️❤️❤️”

@bouwercarol wished Winnie:

“Stunning happy birthday honey ”

@andilekamajola said:

“Happy birthday big Sis, may God bless you and increase you and enlarge your territory”

Winnie Ntshaba set to return to Mzansi small screens

Rhythm City, which airs on eTV, confirmed to be ending after a long period of time. The show's final episode aired on 16 July and was replaced with a new show named the House of Zwide.

Winnie Ntshaba, Baby Cele, Lindani Nkosi and Vusi Kunene are among the cast members of the House of Zwide. Bomb Productions and Videovision Entertainment are producing the show.

On 19 July, 2021, the show premiered. Winnie Ntshaba took to social media to share her excitement about being on the new drama series.

Winnie showed her fans a preview of what they can expect from the new show and is delighted to get the chance to showcase her acting talent once again.

She captioned the post:

"Something is brewing…. Wait for it, in 3 days you will see the official trailer at 6:58pm @etvonline House Of Zwide. Kusazoba mnandi! STAY TUNED. Without faith, it is impossible to please God."

