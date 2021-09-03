A 30-year-old armless man, Zheng Tao, has broken a record at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic competition

Zheng won a total of four gold medals, bringing his overall career medal wins to a great number of nine

Immediately after winning his last swimming contest, he video-called his daughter and told her he did it despite not having hands

A man without arms, Zheng Tao, has dominated the Paralympic swimming games going on in Tokyo as he won a total number of four golds.

BBC reports that after winning the medals at the contest, he told his daughter in a video message:

“Daughter, look at me - I can swim so fast even though I don’t have arms!”

Zheng Tao has been swimming since he was 13. Photo source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Adam Pretty, John Walton

No regrets

The man dominated in areas like freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly even though he lost both his arms to an electric shock as a child.

After his win on Wednesday, September 1, the man said he gave the competition his best shot and there were no regrets.

A world record set

The same media gathered that to prepare for the competition, the man had to swim at least 10km daily. It should be noted that the 30-year-old man started swimming at the young teenage age of 13.

Zheng has so far won a total number of nine Paralympic medals in his career as a professional swimmer. Daily Mail reports that the man set a record in the 50m backstroke contest on Monday, August 30.

He is an inspiration

Another talented athlete

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Ibrahim Hamadtou who lost both his arms in an accident when he was 10 years old was another athlete at the competition that caught people's attention.

To compete and mesmerize the audience at the competition, the man had trained his mouth to serve as his hands for the table tennis sport.

During the game, he took the opponent’s service with the use of his mouth. To serve, he used his leg to launch the ball forward.

