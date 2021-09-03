A young Nigerian lady who always does funny videos with her parents has amazed people with a clip showing her family dancing

In the short video, the lady, Sarah Onomiwo, employed TikTok as she sang the praise of her mother as the perfect wife

During the performance, her dad and mum danced, serving a great family goal that inspired many people online

A TikTok creator, Sarah Onomiwo, has wowed many people on Instagram after posting a masterly edited video with a voice-over.

In the video, the lady hyped her mother as a perfect wife who can cook and has a beautiful physique. She called her perfect wife material.

Many people said they look like a lovely family. Photo source: @sayrahwyte

The parents are goals

While she was singing atop one of the family's couches, Sarah's father danced with his wife as he kept taking her for a dance spin.

What amazed people most was that the parents kept straight faces despite how amusing the whole act was.

Watch the video reshared by Tunde Ednut below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has been watched over 290,000 times with more than 2,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

yetundebakare said:

"See me blushing, daddy biko no break mummy hand ooo, so adorable."

yqool said:

"Na only last Born fit make parents do this kain thing. Dem dey always Mumu for last Borns."

gk_johnson662 said:

"My daddy go waka leave all of una."

dammyykoko said:

"This is funny, bless the family."

milli.wanda said:

"I just envy a lot of people."

ash_le_yyyy said:

"My parents are too serious."

michael_chris74 said:

"Aswear my father will never ever try this."

Source: Briefly.co.za