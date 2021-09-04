It seemed there is more to come from Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake as the two were recently seen together

In a new video making rounds on social media, the music stars were captured eating together just after Drake featured Tems on his new album Certified Lover Boy

Nigerians have gushed about the viral video with many trying to pinpoint what the two may be up to

A new video of Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, hanging out with Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, known popularly as Drake, has got many talking.

In a video shared on Instagram by @adesope.olajide, the artists were seen conversing over a meal together.

Both enjoyed time out together Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @adesope.olajide, @temsbaby, @champagnepapi

An unidentified lady was also spotted in the background as she engaged them in the chit-chat. The new video of the singers is interesting as it is coming after the release of Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy, on which he featured Tems on the song Fountains.

Music lovers and fans have hailed Tems for her increasing international profile since her Essence song feature with Wizkid became a global anthem.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@clevertush commented:

"Sounds like 'one dance', lol Drake was ready to pull that same shhh he did with Wiz but no."

@ayomide_xc said:

"Someone should check drake story you see that thing for table abeg hope no be watin I dey think "

@astragils remarked:

"Even Tems didn’t post this. I trust Davido different epistle of captions."

@whatelse_boss stated:

"Not about wizkid or anything.

"When you’re out there, You can get any fuc*kin dam*n thing !!"

@karbankz1 reacted:

"She’s big girl now. Meeting drake wow, na Billionaire go marry dis girl."

Nigerians react to Tems being featured on Drake's new album

Tems wrote:

"Mans said Nigerians must see TEMS in large font!! CLB on tha wayyy. @champagnepapi''

In another post, Tems confirmed to the excitement of fans that Drake's album had dropped. She also used the opportunity to thank the rapper for the opportunity.

"AYYY WE LITT!! Thank you @champagnepapi. CLB OUT NOW!!"

