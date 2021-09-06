Mzansi's Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had the social media streets swooning after she shared a fiery video of herself rocking a sleek leopard print outfit

Tunzi made the notable fashion statement while attending the Lusaka July held at the Polo Club in Lusaka, Zambia, on Saturday, 4 September

The fashion police on Instagram found that the pageant queen was guilty of no offence bar one – slaying

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A queen in more ways than just one, Mzansi's very own Zozibini Tunzi is turning heads in all sorts of directions on the social media streets.

The Miss Universe pageant winner took to her official Instagram account, @zozitunzi, to share a video of herself cutting a stylish figure in a sleek leopard print outfit at the weekend.

A queen in more ways than just one, Mzansi's very own Zozibini Tunzi is turning heads in all sorts of directions on the social media streets. Image: @2mellow_/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The post was captioned:

"'There is beauty in everything and there is beauty in African fashion' - Mahlet Afework. @orapelengmodutle you made me feel so strong and powerful in this masterpiece, thank you."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The video shows Tunzi sitting in the back seat of a car en route to the Lusaka July, a Zambian social event that blends fashion with equestrian sport. This year it was held at the Polo Club in Lusaka, Zambia, on Saturday, 4 September.

The fashion police on Instagram found that the pageant queen was guilty of no offence bar one – slaying. The video was viewed close to 90 000 times and attracted almost 1 200 likes.

Mzansi fashion police give Zozi the thumbs up

The comments that flooded in, including those from Mzansi celebrities, suggested an overwhelming positive consensus to the post.

Briefly News brings readers all the reactions from Mzansi's fashion-loving public below.

@compte.fan.des.missfrance affirmed:

"You're the beauty."

@bontle.modiselle exclaimed:

"Bathong Zozi."

@sadegiliberti offered:

"We are not worthy!!!"

@stylecandyofficial wrote:

"@zozitunzi such a Queen."

@simplyadiviii motioned:

"This look is everything!!!!"

@godessamamps added:

"She who reigns supreme… our queen."

Mzansi reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' Willard Katsande's stylish outfits

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Willard Katsande shared a number of stylish images on social media after helping the Amakhosi to the final of the CAF Champions League earlier this year.

'King Salt' is known for his robust and hard tackling approach to the game but this time he decided to show a very gentle side of him, as his outfits suggest.

While some praised his stylish wardrobe, many fans reminded him to remain grounded and focus on the then eagerly anticipated match against Al Ahly.

Source: Briefly.co.za