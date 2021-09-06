Idris Elba is marking his 49th birthday today, Monday, and his wife celebrated him on social media

Sabrina Dhowre shared a lovely photo of the couple in matching outfits on a red carpet with Idris kissing her on the cheek

Although the model's message was an obvious show of love for her husband, she was also in a celebration mood for his birthday

Movie star Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, has celebrated her husband as he turns a year older.

The couple got married in 2019 and have been loving life together, even refusing to leave each other's side when infected with Covid 19. Going on her Instagram on Sunday, 5 September, the model shared a lovely photo of her and Idris on a red carpet with both in matching their outfits.

Idris Elba and Sabrina during sweet moments while on vacay. Photo: sabrinaelba.

Source: Instagram

The lass was dressed in a lovely figure-hugging dress that showed her enviable curves while the rapper was dressed in an all-black suit. Idris was planting a kiss on his wife's cheek, and the cameramen perfectly captured the moment.

Sabrina shared a brief message in her caption that did not give away why she was celebrating him.

"Love of my life," she wrote.

Many of their fans went on the beauty's comment section to celebrate the couple.

Here are a few messages:

@liz.matthews3 said:

"It’s pretty clear he feels the same way. Love you two!"

@sabrinaelbalovee said:

"Soulmates, we love to see it."

@dee_mademoiselle said:

"Love to see black women winning."

@marie.in.reverie said:

"So elegant and beautiful! A lovely couple."

@carolirv said:

"Love you too together."

@maureenlanky said:

"Couple goals. God, I'm still praying."

