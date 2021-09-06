“Whose Child Is This”: Somizi Flexes His “Gucci” Goggles in Hilarious Video

Somizi does not disappoint and he made everyone's day with a hilarious video that he posted on his Instagram page

He wore a ridiculous pair of glasses that he called 'goggles' that had Gucci written all over the frame

Social media users loved the video and the glasses but most of all they loved the way Somizi made them smile

Somizi Mhlongo knows how to entertain, he took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself wearing a ridiculous pair of glasses that he called 'goggles'.

He thanked his friend Londie London for the amazing shades he got at her store. It was not clear if they were authentic Gucci glasses but it did have the signature name written on the frame.

Somizi entertained his fans with a hilarious video of him wearing 'goggles'. Photo credit: @Somizi

Source: Instagram

The celebrity went on a rant about how he decided to put on a pair of "goggles" and was shocked when he saw himself in the mirror prompting him to ask:

"Whose child is this?"

He captioned the video with the following:

"@londie_london_official Babes yo store is the best sunglass store shemmm coz wow."

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the hilarious video

fatuma.mutidja:

"You don’t know this, but you just made my day right now! Thank you. Reste béni!"

317abigail:

"Somgaga I just love how carefree you are no matter the issues that are going around"

matshepomachaba:

"With those googols you can google straight into a bright future ."

ms_npm:

"You are such a mood "

Somizi celebrates Spring Day with R12 000 bouquet and iPhone

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share some exciting news about a competition he is hosting.

He shared a video of himself holding a flower bouquet made of 120 roses wrapped in R100 notes. After some quick math, Briefly News calculated the value of the flower arrangement to be R12 000.

Somizi shared some pictures of himself holding the flowers and caption the post with:

"Tjo u can tell how excited I am. It's so nice to have yo day made unexpectedly 120 roses wrapped with 120 R100 notes..."

Source: Briefly.co.za