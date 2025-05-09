Kaizer Chiefs have been advised to snub a potential Nigerian signing in favour of a South African international this summer

The Soweto giants are currently exploring transfer options in different positions ahead of the new season, sparking debate about recruitment strategy

The Glamour Boys are in need of a new goalkeeper as they've not found a perfect replacement for Itumeleng Khune who left the club last summer

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former South African international Junior Khanye has advised his former club Kaizer Chiefs not to pursue the signing of Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Premier Soccer League rivals Chippa United.

The Glamour Boys have been chasing the Super Eagles goalkeeper since his impressive performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, and they had been considering making him the replacement for their legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who left the club at the end of last season.

After failing to secure Nwabali, the Soweto giants opted to sign Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy in the summer, but the Rwandan international failed to impress in goal at the start of the season and lost his place to Bruce Bvuma. He is recently being linked with a move to a French Ligue 2 side.

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised not to sign Stanley Nwabali in the summer. Photo: @chippaunitedfc.

Source: Twitter

Amakhosi are still working on bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer, as they are not satisfied with Bvuma’s performance, and Nwabali remains a top target for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Khanye urges Kaizer Chiefs not to sign Nwabali

In an interview on iDiski TV, Khanye claimed that Nwabali is not the right goalkeeper for Kaizer Chiefs, and that his status as Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper is masking his flaws.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star stated that the Nigerian international is prone to mistakes and gives away too many goals.

“I think the fact that he is Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper can be blinding because Nigeria has a superior team that covers for him at times,” he said.

“But when I watch and observe him, he gives away a lot of goals, especially from high balls. I mean, sometimes he’ll catch the ball and spill it; he makes high school mistakes.”

Khanye advises Kaizer Chiefs to go for Bafana Bafana star

Khanye has urged his former club to look for a better goalkeeper elsewhere and abandon their pursuit of Nwabali. He recommended Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss as a viable option.

Kaizer Chiefs urged to consider signing Ricardo Goss ahead of Stanley Nwabali. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Goss currently plays for SuperSport United, but he is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Kaizer Chiefs seriously need to find a reliable goalkeeper. I’m not convinced there’s a top-tier option currently in the PSL, but someone like Ricardo Goss—who I really rate—could be a solid fit at Naturena," he added.

“As for Stanley Nwabali, I’ve watched him closely, and honestly, I don’t think he suits Chiefs’ style. It feels like he’s being hyped by someone behind the scenes. He struggles with ball control and often punches the ball away rather than securing it properly. For me, he’s missing some of the fundamental goalkeeping skills.”

Chiefs set to add three new players to their first-team

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs are working on adding three new youngsters to their first team ahead of next season.

The three new players will join the first team in the pre-season and will work on earning a place in the senior side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News