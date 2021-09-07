Ifeanyi Obi graduated with a 2.2 from the University of Nigeria and started applying for his Master's abroad

After many rejections, he proceeded to Cyprus where he finished as the best graduating student

Obi has encouraged others to see failure as an opportunity to go higher and says it should not discourage them from achieving success

Despite the negative prophecy given to him by a prophet when he was just eight years, Ifeanyi Obi has done many great things in life as he continues to make his country proud in Cyprus, where he's a professor of construction technology.

Obi has become an inspiration to many people aspiring to greatness as his life story is one that is embedded with many lessons.

A negative prophecy

When he was just eight years, a prophet told Obi that he would never make it academically and advised him to shift his focus to trading instead.

Professor Ifeanyi Obi has continued to make Nigerian proud in the diaspora. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Obi

Source: UGC

Speaking with Briefly News, Obi said he couldn't afford to give in to the negative word and he was determined to upturn it by achieving success academically.

In his words:

"A prophet told me that I would never make it academically and I should rather shift my focus to trading. I couldn’t afford to give in to the negative word and nullify the purpose of my academics by making mockery the Word spoken over my life by God."

Success didn't come on a platter of gold

The young professor said success didn't come on a platter of gold for him as there were many hurdles on his way to achieving it. After finishing with 2.2 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the young got many rejections after applying for his Master's abroad.

Obi wasn't going to give up and he proceeded to Cyprus with great determination to further his education. He finished his Master's as the best graduating student and was the valedictorian.

The young man said he felt great after achieving such a feat as he was able to upturn the negative prophecy over his life. He then came to the realisation that people are the architects of their own lives and they determine to an extent how any spoken word or the Word of God will turn out.

Obi said:

"I was convinced without any doubt that in anything you set your mind to do; it is important and valuable to search and hear for yourself what God is saying or what He has said concerning the matter so as not to shortchange oneself in the process.

"The feeling was priceless because you can never replace the results that are seen which come from God. This was clear proof and confirmation of my determination that never for one bit was I forsaken."

His motivation

The young man said his motivation was driven by his vision and determination to make it in life. According to Obi, he had his mindset to accomplish his vision and commit to seeing it come to fruition by walking in the purpose God had for him.

In his words:

"I only had to mirror and become, knowing that success is the fulfilment of God given assignment and not just the ability to show achievements or accomplishments but also a principle of who I was mostly becoming and growing into as a person and as a means of not giving a voice to a negative spoken word."

Life at the University of Nigeria

Obi said he had a fairly good experience as an undergraduate even though the environment and the teaching approaches were difficult.

In his words:

"It was onerous, and in the classrooms, you had to be more conscious of proving why lecturers shouldn’t fail you because there were surely committed to fail you."

According to him, it was students' responsibility to prove to lecturers beyond reasonable doubt why they deserve a particular grade.

The prophet of doom

Obi said the prophet is now deceased but he strongly believes that he was aware that his negative prophecy didn't come to pass in his life.

In his words:

"I strongly believe the prophet heard about all these undeniable results that have not only lasted for a short time but have remained and I’m privileged to have been used as a referral point till this present day."

Advice to those on the verge of giving up

He said whatever God has pronounced in people's lives is the ultimate and will stand the test of time than what humans declare.

Obi advised people to stay committed to their purpose in life and allow God to perform wonders.

According to him, failure is an opportunity to go higher and it shouldn't discourage people from achieving success.

In his words:

"You have the capacity to change your life story and transform your life. Only you have the power and grace has been given to you, and you can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

"Be determined and focused and pay the price to avoid unnecessary pressure to reach your destination, but when you fail along the way, know that this is an opportunity for you to go higher, improve and tighten the loose ends."

