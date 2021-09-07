Sello Maake kaNcube has reacted to the reports that some of his "exes" allegedly harassed him after his engagement to Pearl Mbewe

The veteran actor's excitement was apparently short-lived when some of the women he was allegedly dating started calling him and sending him texts

The former Generations star denied the accusations and claimed the allegations have damaged his brand

Sello Maake kaNcube got engaged to his sweetheart Pearl Mbewe recently. The veteran Mzansi actor's excitement was short-lived after some of his exes allegedly started harassing him following his good news.

Some of the women the star allegedly dated accused him of betrayal after the news of his engagement trended on social media. The scorned women reportedly called him and sent him texts accusing him of snubbing them and choosing Pearl.

The former Generations star told TshisaLIVE in an interview that the allegations had tainted his image. Sello denied them vehemently. The legendary thespian said the "false accusations" damaged his brand and "affected my revenue generation."

Sello Maake kaNcube gushes over bae despite age gap

Briefly News reported that veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube is on Cloud 9 with the love of his life Pearl Mbewe. The 22-year age gap seems to do little to deter the pair from living out some serious relationship goals.

Sello recently took to social media to post a cute picture with his love and it instantly went viral. The pair were seen smiling and looking absolutely content with life. Taking to social media, he posted:

"Most comfortable soul to rest my soul onto, she is not perfect but she is perfect for me…"

Sello Maake kaNcube turns 61

In other news, Briefly News reported that actor Sello Maake KaNcube turned 61 on Friday, 12 March. The talented star shot to fame back in the days when he played the role of Archie Moroka in the now-defunct Generations.

The thespian has performed in theatre, film and TV in Mzansi as well as overseas. Sello is also known in Mzansi for portraying the role of Lucas 'Daniel' Nyathi in Scandal!. He has also appeared on shows such as The Queen and Rockville.

Sello's fans and peers in the entertainment industry took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. @bonganiXaba1475 wrote:

"Happy birthday to this amazing man. Every minute I spend with you always has value. I've learnt a lot from you Sir. May you continue being the most incredible person you are. Happy birthday dad @sellomkn."

