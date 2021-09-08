Italian billionaire Vacci's boo marked her territory by tattooing the love sign on her lover's chest by herself

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a daughter about a year ago

Most of their fans were impressed by Sharon's gesture and took to different social media platforms to laud the couple

Love is a very beautiful thing and when one finds his or her better half, they can do just about anything to prove and confirm their love.

Italian Billionaire Gianluca Vacci and his lover welcomed a baby just recently. Photo: Gianluca Vacci.

This was recently brought to life by Italian billionaire Gianluca Vacci and his lover with their romantic gesture.

Romantic move

The billionaire's lover and baby mama Sharon Fonseca pulled a move to mark her territory in the most impressive way.

The couple visited a tattoo parlour and instead of the tattooist to work on them, specifically the billionaire, Sharon assumed the role and inked her lover.

Well, while at their tattoo ''plug'' the mother of one thought it wise to learn the craft and actually tattooing love on her lover's chest with Red ink.

News about the new romantic move was first made public by Sharon through her Instagram account.

Love on Vacci's chest

The beauty shared a video of herself working on her man's chest, followed by a sweet caption to mark the unforgettable moment.

According to Sharon, his heart tattoo meant she had given the billionaire her heart and is expecting him to keep it safe for eternity.

"Tattooing my love… My heart will be always with you!❤️" Sharon captioned.

Her move and post both got her fans and followers emotional and they could not help but take to the comments section to congratulate her for being a perfect lover for the billionaire.

Extravagant party for daughter

In 2020, TUKO.co.ke reported that the billionaire, also known as The Dancing Grandpa and his boo Sharon Fonseca found the perfect way to celebrate her after she gave birth to their first child.

First, Gianluca made sure she was surrounded by the best doctors and nurses in a hospital room that overlooked a heavenly view.

Then, he dedicated the most thoughtful message to his fiance on Instagram to remind her of the rockstar she was.

The icing on the cake was the surprise he set at home before dashing off to pick Sharon and their daughter Blu Jerusalema Vacchi in hospital.

Sharon arrived at their Italian estate in a sleek, matte black ride and the first thing that met her eyes was a humongous, purple bow hanging over their gate.

The side lamps placed on both sides of their driveway were fitted with purple balloons.

On the grass sat huge teddy bears that held onto balloons too.

Gianluca transformed his home into some sort of winter wonderland with floating decorations.

His staff members waited at the entrance of the house with matching clothes and as soon as his 25-year-old lady saw that, she burst into tears.

The proud dad stepped out of his car and held onto his baby daughter Blu as he planted a kiss on the love of his life.

A video of the whole surprise was shared on social media and high profile personalities like designer Robert Cavalli congratulated the new dad.

Source: Briefly.co.za