Conor McGregor already boasts of a watch collection estimated to be worth £1 million (R19.5 million)

He recently took to social media to flaunt his latest acquisition manufactured by Rolex, which he described as "timeless"

The Jacob & Co. Astronomia Gambler is the most expensive watch in McGregor's collection, with the timepiece costing him a mouthwatering £500,000 (R9.7 million)

Conor McGregor's penchant for expensive and flashy bling is unmatched. So much so that the legendary UFC fighter is said to have a collection of watches worth £1 million (R19.5 million).

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to flaunt his latest acquisition from Rolex. Photo: Instagram/@thenotoriuousmma.

Source: Instagram

The Irish MMA fighter and entrepreneur is now believed to have added another stunning timepiece to his collection. GiveMeSport reports McGregor is now a proud owner of a Rolex Yacht-Master II watch.

According to the publication, the stunning watch is thought to have set him back around $50 000 (R970 000). The watch, believed to be the biggest one by the Swiss manufacturer, boasts of incredible features, including a full coating of gold.

McGregor, who is known for openly flaunting his acquisitions, took to Instagram to give his millions of followers a glimpse of the luxurious watch, boasting that 'this one took me back.'

"The biggest Rolex there is," McGregor bragged in a post. "The yacht master 2. A 44mm size face. Full gold. A solid gold beast with a white face. This one takes me back. Timeless," he added.

The watch will now form part of his incredible collection which includes a Jacob & Co. Astronomia Gambler. The brand, also worn by rapper Drake, is the most expensive owned by McGregor, with The Sun reporting it costs £500 000 (about R9.7 million).

It features a gold-shaped ceramic ball and a 1-carat-Jacob-cut white diamond constantly rotating. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Irishman is currently recuperating from a broken tibia sustained during his bout with Dustin Poirier.

Conor buys KSh 384 million yacht

Earlier, Briefly News reported Conor McGregor's Lamborghini motor yacht has been completed after eight months of work on the 63ft liner.

McGregor shared an image of his new 'baby' on Instagram, saying it is finally ready for some action. The UFC fighter reportedly spent R49 million on the beautiful Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 that is 63ft long.

The yacht is said to be one of 63 to be produced, and it is the 12 in the production, matching his No.12 whisky brand.

