Ex Barcelona Star Was Desperate To Return to the Spanish Club Before Messi Exit

Neymar was keen on reuniting with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou, before his exit, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Neymar played four seasons at Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and the Champions League

The Brazilian superstar left the club in 2017 to join French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain but had been linked with a return

President of Barcelona football club of Spain Joan Laporta has stated that Brazilian legend Neymar was desperate in reuniting with Lionel Messi at the Catalan club before the Argentine left, Sky Sports reports.

Laporta stated that Neymar was keen on a return to the Catalan outfit having left to join French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The playmaker was at the La Liga club for four years helping them to win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and a Champions League.

Neymar was part of the free-scoring MSN trio alongside Messi and Luis Suarez, and while he continues to ply his trade in France, he had been linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

He was eventually reunited with Messi at PSG following Barcelona’s financial status as they could not keep the six-time Ballon d’Or winner due to Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

Laporta told Esport3 via 90min:

"We tried to sign Neymar. From the conversations that we had, bringing him here seemed like an attractive proposition and he was keen to come.

"We interpreted fair play differently, but based on the way [Javier] Tebas [LaLiga president] interprets it, there was no point in making that offer."

