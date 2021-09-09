Meet Pam Uba: SA Born Beauty Queen Makes History As First Black Miss Ireland

Pamela Uba is the SA-born beauty who made history after being crowned the first black Miss Ireland

The medical workers family moved to Ireland from South Africa when she was just 7-years old

She's encouraging all young women with her story, reminding the world that #blackgirlmagic is a superpower

Pamela Uba has made history after being crowned the first black Miss Ireland.

The impressive 26-year-old is a frontline medical worker with a masters degree. Her family moved to Ireland from South Africa when she was just 7-years old, The Independent reports.

Speaking about her historic win, Pamela said:

“It was a surreal experience and I’m so delighted. I couldn’t believe this actually happened.

“I am so happy and the outcome is amazing.”

She also goes on to share what the historic win means for all women of colour. The beauty queen wants all young girls to know that they are beautiful and that their skin colour should never hold them back, The South African reports.

“It means so much to me.I am so grateful I can show girls that colour is not something that holds you back and it doesn’t matter where you come from, the world is your oyster,” said Uba .

Uba will represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World pageant in December this year.

Beyoncé 1st black woman to wear Tiffany & Co. diamond, peeps react

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Beyoncé has done a lot of firsts for black women and wearing the boujee and prestigious Tiffany Stone is just another. This queen is unstoppable.

Beyoncé and her hubby Jay-Z were chosen to be the newest faces of Tiffany & Co., an honour that many huge names have had the pleasure of doing. Seeing the campaign left many speechless as Queen Bey is the first black woman to wear the gorgeous stone.

The stone was most notably worn by the iconic Audrey Hepburn, however, the likes of Lady Gaga have worn it too. Tiffany & Co. pride themselves on the class of their luxury brand and sell their jewellery through the story of love, reported EOnline.

One social media user highlighted the fact that Beyoncé has literally made history and how big this moment actually is for women of colour. A campaign like this might not seem like a big deal but it is a step forward in terms of racial inclusion.

@yonceir posted:

While @yonceir and a few others saw the positive in Beyoncé and Jay-Z doing the Tiffany & Co. campaign, a lot of people didn’t. Some feel Queen Bey was made to “look as European as possible” and therefore do not see how this advocates for racial inclusion.

@SimonaJae commented:

“And they made sure to make Beyoncé look as European as possible! Y’all ain’t ready for that discussion though.”

@immakwart does not get it:

“But what has endorsed a brand got to do with being first or second, she got an endorsement deal and y’all focus is on being first or second."

