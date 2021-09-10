“Brilliant Young Man”: SA in Awe of Boy Who Can Solve a Rubiks Cube in 1 Minute

A local boy, Ntokozo Khumalo, can solve a Rubik's cube in just one minute

His mom headed online to share the incredible news with Mzansi

South Africans quickly took to the comments section and shared some encouraging words with the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local mom has social media buzzing after heading online to brag about her son. The super-genius kid can solve a Rubik's cube in just one minute, with a record time of 46 seconds.

Ntokozo Khumalo can solve a Rubik's cube in just one minute. Images: Mphoentle Khumalo/LinkedIn, Getty

Source: Getty Images

Heading to her LinkedIn account, ecstatic mama Mphoentle Khumalo shared the news about her son:

"My very own son, I'm a proud mum, he can solve a Rubik's cube in a minute, the fastest time was 46 seconds. He made it to the school Facebook page," she captioned the heartfelt post.

To view the post, click here.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She also shared a picture of her son, Ntokozo, who smiles happily with his Rubik's cube. South African social media users were definitely impressed by the talented young boy. Many people suggested that Khumalo gets her son into coding immediately.

Check out some of the other encouraging comments below:

Sphamandla Sabelo said:

"Please always challenge him mentally. Find other complex activities to play with... even coding may be one of them. I'm so proud, it's like I know him."

Alicia S. said:

"I love your heartwarming response. He truly is a very special young man."

Sipho Sikhosana said:

"The boy must start coding plz."

Nsovo Manganyi said:

"This just made me smile. So happy to see kids thrive. You must be so proud of him mummy. I feel so proud as well."

Nompumelelo Martin said:

"You know what science says, right? Kids take their brains from their moms. So it says much about you Mpho."

Mamosa Matjeka said:

"Protect him at all obstacles.You have a very brilliant young man there. He is smart."

AX Xenios said:

"Even if I peel off the stickers and restick them it will take a day - brilliant kid."

Twins,14, quit school to learn mechanical work at a fitting shop

In more news about talented kids, Briefly News previously reported that when twin sisters Gloria and Glorine Martels decided to combine their education with mechanical work, they were convinced it was the path they wanted to pursue.

Gloria and Glorine Martels, aged 14, decided to quit school and fully concentrate on mechanical work after they started learning at a BMW shop. The twin sisters believe that they were born for this because it runs in their blood, although they plan to return to school to perfect the craft at a technical school.

Passion for the job

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gloria indicated that their passion for the job led them, and their parents were understanding enough since their father worked in the field.

''My father used to work in this field as well as my uncle. Initially, they wanted us to complete school first, but we used to run from school to work here. Eventually, they agreed to let us learn,'' Gloria told DJ Nyaami.

Glorine, on the other hand, disclosed that their dream is to become Army Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics in the future.

''We want to become soldiers in the future. We will learn on the job for five years and after that, we go back to technical school. Now, we work mainly on BMWs,'' Glorine said.

Fast learners

Speaking with their master, Iddrisu Baah, he stated that he doubted their work ethics when they first started but they have proven him wrong.

''They are very hardworking and smart. They can disassemble and assemble and also take out the engine. But they are now learning how to detect faults in cars,'' he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za