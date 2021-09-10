Jennifer and Matthew Milner welcomed their twin boys in March 2020

Jakob has a pale complexion like his white dad, while Joshua has brown skin like his black mom

Aside from their complexions, the twin boys have totally different personalities

When Jennifer Milner welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020, doctors and nurses trooped in to catch a glimpse of the rare genetic marvel.

She had given birth to twins with different skin complexions, and the over 20 health workers who visited the delivery room simply wanted to admire the babies.

Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion, like his white dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes and brown skin, like his Black mom.

Birth of biracial twins stuns parents

Their black mother, Jennifer, a 39-year-old therapist, told TODAY Parents that she and her husband, Matthew Milner, 33, were speechless when their twins arrived; they had never heard about the genetic phenomenon of biracial twins.

''Joshua looked like me and Jakob was pale. We were completely stunned,'' Jennifer said.

Other differences

Besides having different complexions, the twins also have different personalities.

''Joshua has a ''true people person,'' who thrives on interactions with others. Jakob, on the other hand, is more of an observer. He likes to sit and take it all in,'' Jennifer revealed.

The 18-month-old siblings complement each other perfectly. Watch their video below:

Another biracial twins story

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that, a mother in Manchester, England, Jade Ball, has given birth to a set of biracial twin boys who look different just like any other set of fraternal twins.

Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, gave birth to the adorable twins, Cole and Klay, last April. In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball established that when she gave birth to the boys, ''It was obvious they weren’t identical.''

The phenomenon of biracial twins is increasing as the world becomes more accepting of interracial relationships and the results are a wonder to behold as nature shows us the limitless number of beautiful genetic options she can create.

