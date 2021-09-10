Journalist Bongani Bingwa has fired shots at minister Lindiwe Sisulu

His spicy remarks follow allegations that the minister has acted corruptly, paying one senior advisor a whopping R142,920 a month for just 15 days of work

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the post

Journalist Bongani Bingwa has social media users buzzing after openly criticising former Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Bongani Bingwa has openly criticized Minister Lindiwe Sisulu following her alleged spending on a senior aide. Images: Getty, @bongelz/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

A senior aide of the Sisulu, Mphumzi Mdekazi is reported to have earned a whopping R142,920 monthly salary for just 15 days of documented work. Mdekazi also claimed more than R1.76m on travel and accommodation since May 2019 while part of Sisulu's advisory committee, Business Day reports.

Heading to his Twitter account, journalist @bonglez shared his thoughts on the matter:

"R142 920 a month and you only work 15 days. But here’s the kicker - you can spend nearly R2m (R1,76m) for travel and accommodation. Your job? Advise Lindiwe Sisulu. That’s how your tax rands were spent on Mphumzi Mdekazi. Value for money?" Bingwa wrote.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to his post below:

@asiel_asiels said:

"Lindiwe has been in cabinet since democracy under different portfolios n she's done what?"

@TshiksWaTsianda said:

"What is every advisor earning including the presidential advisor? Maybe we need to look at the entire advisory structure and not make this about Mme Lindiwe Sisulu."

@HadebeM2 said:

"NOW this is the kind of RUBBISH South Africans should be going to the streets & marching against..With such a bloated CABINET there must be a spreadsheet giving us a story on each & every Minister & how much is spent on his/her supporting staff NOT ONLY @LindiweSisuluSA."

@Oteng_Lamola said:

"I honestly don't have a problem with working 15 days a month for that salary if the roles are getting fulfilled, but people are at work every day but no results."

@mpumzi_zuzile said:

"It is important that when you receive a statement from an opposition party to at least verify the information. In this instance, many newspapers and yourself failed to do the basic journalism work and verify the information."

Whistleblower in Mapisa Nqakula corruption saga willing to cooperate with probe

In more SA corruption news, Briefly News previously reported that the whistleblower who shone the spotlight on the former Minister of Defence's alleged corruption during her tenure has come forward with a willingness to cooperate with the probe into the matter.

The whistleblower alleged that in 2012 they were awarded a contract with the Department of Defence that did not involve the former minister, however, Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly asked the company to pay a bribe, according to IOL.

A cash payment of R400 000 was allegedly handed to Mapisa-Nqakula's residence in Bruma, according to the whistleblower.

The whistleblower further claimed that if bribes were not given to the previous defence minister, Mapisa-Nqakula purposely delayed payments for work completed under the contract.

The whistleblower made these allegations in a letter written to Parliament on 31 August through a law firm called Molala Attorneys. The whistleblower wants to remain anonymous but says they are willing to work with the investigating committee.

Source: Briefly.co.za