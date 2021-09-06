Following the Joint Standing Committee's decision to no longer look into the claims against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the whistleblower has come forward

The Committee stated that they made the decision to stop the investigation because the whistleblower failed to present evidence

The whistleblower wrote to Parliament that they are willing to work with the committee in regard to the investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The whistleblower who shone the spotlight on the former Minister of Defence's alleged corruption during her tenure has come forward with a willingness to cooperate with the probe into the matter.

The whistleblower alleged that in 2012 they were awarded a contract with the Department of Defence that did not involve the former minister, however, Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly asked the company to pay a bribe, according to IOL.

The whistleblower in the former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption allegations says they are willing to cooperate. Image: Moloto Mathapo

Source: Twitter

A cash payment of R400 000 was allegedly handed to Mapisa-Nqakula's residence in Bruma, according to the whistleblower.

The whistleblower further claimed that if bribes were not given to the previous defence minister, Mapisa-Nqakula purposely delayed payments for work completed under the contract.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The whistleblower made these allegations in a letter written to Parliament on 31 August through a law firm called Molala Attorneys. The whistleblower wants to remain anonymous but says they are willing to work with the investigating committee.

Committee drops probe into corruption against speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

The letter was written after the Joint Standing Committee decided not to pursue the corruption allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula any further due to the whistleblower's failure to provide any evidence.

The committee stated that they were unable to get an affidavit from the whistleblower who originally alleged that Mapisa-Nqakula was involved in corruption to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, reports SAfm News.

The Committee was asked to probe the incident and received no support or cooperation from the whistleblower. They had until 31 August for their mandate.

Newly-elected Speaker of National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula under investigation for corruption

Briefly News previously reported that as Members of Assembly took a vote to elect the new Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, corruption allegations against former Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her tenure are mounting.

According to News24, two months ago, a task team to investigate the damning allegations of corruption was appointed by the Joint Standing Committee of Parliament.

Mapisa-Nqakula is being accused of taking kickbacks and receiving very expensive gifts that include luxury bags that reportedly amount to R5 million from a contractor that was appointed by the department of defence.

The former minister is also accused of spending a whopping R7 million on chartering aircraft and luxurious hotel stays.

Source: Briefly.co.za