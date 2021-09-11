Comedian Sir Balo has inspired many people on social media after sharing his latest achievement on Instagram

The one-time barman and hawker managed to complete a massive eight-bedroom house for his mother, who has been a strong support system for him

Sir Balo flooded his page with photos and a video of the house as many thronged his comment section with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for top Nigerian comic star Sir Balo following his latest achievement, which he shared with members of the online community.

The comedian in a post shared on his Instagram page announced to the world that he completed an eight-bedroom bungalow for his dearly beloved mother.

Comedian Sir Balo builds massive 8-bedroom house for mother. Photo: @sirbalocomedy

Sharing a backstory about why his parent is deserving of the massive gift, Sir Balo explained how she had been a strong support system for him in the days when things were still rough.

Sir Balo narrated how his mum would always shower heartfelt prayers on him and how she was always certain that he would make her proud.

He wrote:

"Every 6am my mom will call me a pray with me till 6:30am (devotion) and she will end the prayer with, 'My son one day you will make me PROUD.' That prayer is working now IYAMI."

Check out his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Even though the house is for his mother, many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages for being able to build such a massive house for his parent.

Read comments below:

isaacsuccess11 said:

"Congratulations bro, many more."

mcshemcomedian said:

"Well done brother, congratulations."

xploit_comedy said:

"Patience is good! More to come."

patienceyisa said:

"Wow. God is great."

pato_swagz said:

"Congratulations Sir Balo, I remember when you were living in my street (egunjobi Isuti Road, Igando) GOD WEY CHANGE YOUR STORY GO CHANGE MINE ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ONE LOVE BRO CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN."

