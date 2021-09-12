Man City were favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus before United hijacked the transfer

Sir Alex Ferguson is among several people understood to have played a central role in Man United re-signing the club idol

According to the Scottish tactician, he could not fathom seeing Ronaldo turning out for the Blue side of Manchester

Ronaldo had a dream start to his second spell with the Red Devils as he scored a brace to guide United to victory over Newcastle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sir Alex Ferguson has finally admitted he had a hand in Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Man United this summer.

Ronaldo sealed a dramatic return to Old Trafford just hours after he had been linked with a shock move to rivals Man City.

Sir Alex Ferguson has finally admitted he had a hand in Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Man United this summer. Image: John Peters.

Source: Getty Images

City were believed to be in the driving seat in their push to sign a formidable striker after the departure of Sergio Aguero.

However, the transfer took a sudden turn, with the Red Devils hijacking it midstream.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A number of people are thought to have played an influential role in convincing Ronaldo to rejoin United rather than trading Juventus for the blue side of Manchester.

Fergie, who brought Ronaldo to Old Trafford during his first spell in 2003 has now detailed his role in bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or home.

According to Fergie, he could not fathom seeing CR7 in City colours, revealing he had to do everything within his reach to ensure he is back at the Theatre of Dreams.

"A lot of people played their part (in bringing Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important," he divulged as quoted by Metro UK.

"I wouldn’t say it’s emotional but it’s exciting for me and relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could."

‘That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done," he added.

The legendary Scottish tactician further added he was excited to see the Portuguese ace back at United, underscoring the integral role he will be playing in the dressing room even as he enters the twilight years of his career.

Man United fans slam Juventus supporters after Napoli loss saying Ronaldo's progress hindered

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Man United fans have lashed out at Juventus supporters after the Baconeri fell by 2-1 to Napoli in a Serie A fixture, Football Italia.

The Old Lady are yet to win a game in the current season losing two and drawing one which has left them languishing in 16th position.

Ronaldo left the Allianz Stadium on the final day of the transfer window and some fans of the Italian club were happy with his departure.

Source: Briefly.co.za