Mzansi's very own Queen B's appearance at the MTV 'Video Music Awards is the talk of the town for less-than-fabulous reasons

The media personality has been spending quite a bit of time in the States recently and her social media content has been popping with outfit inspo

The peeps are not impressed with Bonang's outfit of choice this time around, with one feeling she should have "taken a second look before leaving the apartment"

This year South Africa was lucky enough to have a representative walking the VMA red carpet. Bonang Matheba made an appearance at the awards show and she's has been the talk of the Twitter streets for not meeting her usual standards.

Bonang's fans are left in two minds about her look at the 2021 MTV VMA's. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The media mogul has been living it up in New York and posting glamourous content for the past few months. Her outfits have been nothing short of amazing, so it's no wonder fans were excited to see her red carpet look.

Award Show News posted the celeb rocking a skin-tight glittery number that has tweeps split in two. Followers were not shy in expressing how they felt Your Girl B did not understand the assignment.

Some are of the opinion that this time around the ensemble was a complete miss.

@VonAndris commented:

"I'm all for people experimenting, I just feel she should've taken a second look before leaving the apartment. Or 3rd, 4th, hell..."

A very disappointed @ThatGuy_Tsholo added:

"Bonang kills looks. What is this? No."

@underscoreurb was of the opinion that:

"Maybe Bonang was broke, that outfit is a No..!"

On the opposite side, Bonang stans remained adamant that B could never miss darling!

@JaliBabalwa wrote:

"No @bonang_m has found more things that make the pots to be done in that NYC."

@Lungarh wrote:

"She ate this look, the photographer here didn’t do her justice."

Where do Briefly News readers stand? Was the look a hit or a miss?

Bonang responds to fans who want to see her man: “I’ll post his knees soon”

Media mogul Bonang Matheba is not one to blast her relationships on social media, but a recent 'anonymous' message to presumably a man got fans' curiosity going. However, she promised to share only a knee pic.

The celeb recently had fans interested in her seemingly interesting love life when she tweeted:

"...one thing 'bout me, I WILL SPOIL YOU!"

A very excited fan responded to the tweet asking:

"Bathong Bonang ro bona neng boyfrientee? (Bonang when are we seeing your boyfriend?)"

To which Queen B responded:

"I'll post his knees soon."

Source: Briefly.co.za