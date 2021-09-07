Queen B recently posted a message - "One thing 'bout me, I WILL SPOIL YOU" - which got people curious about the boss babe's bae

After fans asked Bonang to share a photo of her man, she offered them a picture of his knees instead, which seems to have come as a disappointment

An intrigued fan replied: "How do you test the DNA of knees in a picture?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Media mogul Bonang Matheba is not one to blast her relationships on social media, but a recent 'anonymous' message to presumably a man got fans' curiosity going. However, she promised to share only a knee pic.

Bonang offers a photo of her man's knees to fans on Twitter Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The celeb recently had fans interested in her seemingly interesting love life when she tweeted:

"...one thing 'bout me, I WILL SPOIL YOU!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A very excited fan responded to the tweet asking:

"Bathong Bonang ro bona neng boyfrientee? (Bonang when are we seeing your boyfriend?)"

To which Queen B responded:

"I'll post his knees soon."

This did not discourage the invested tweeps from wanting to uncover the identity of the mystery boyfriend. So to show Bonang that the knee offer might just be enough, the tweeps got to work.

@oscar_blauuw commented:

"We will zoom in the knees and test the DNA and we will know the owner."

@kryptonitecuz added:

"How do you test the DNA of knees in pictures?"

One of the tweeps even tried to bargain with Bonang for a bigger reveal, asking her:

"Please post his hands, knees, heels and elbows."

@Boitshepo_Lebo responded:

"It's better than nothing My Queen."

Bonang Matheba treats friend to luxury gift on his birthday, people pray for a BBF like her

It goes without saying that Bonang Matheba is a friend you want to have in your circle. Sis is not only loyal with lit connections; she gives the best gifts too!

Being the boujee bestie that she is, Bonang recently spoilt one of her close friends Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe. This gift is going to make you holla at your bestie, lol.

Briefly News reported that Thulane took to social media to thank Queen B for the amazing gift, revealing that Bonang sent him an open Louis Vuitton gift card, letting him pick what he desires, reported ZAlebs.

In the post, Thulane dropped a clip showing the new lush luxury brand wallet that his friend bought for him. Ooooh, you picked good!

Source: Briefly.co.za