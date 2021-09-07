Bonang Matheba decided to treat one of her close friends on his birthday and had people checking their friend circle

Surprising her friend Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe, Bonang treated him to a boujee little Louis Vuitton spoil

Thulane was so grateful for Bonang’s surprise and had peeps letting him know that he’s got a great friend

It goes without saying that Bonang Matheba is a friend you want to have in your circle. Sis is not only loyal with lit connections; she gives the best gifts too!

Bonang Matheba did the unthinkable and gave a friend a gift that is worth more than what we have ever gotten our friends in a lifetime. Image: @bonang.

Source: Instagram

Being the boujee bestie that she is, Bonang recently spoilt one of her close friends Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe. This gift is going to make you holla at your bestie,lol.

Thulane took to social media to thank Queen B for the amazing gift, revealing that Bonang sent him an open Louis Vuitton gift card, letting him pick what he desires, reported ZAlebs.

In the post, Thulane dropped a clip showing the new lush luxury brand wallet that his friend bought for him. Ooooh, you picked good!

Bonang really knows how to make a guy feel special on his birthday. Thulane posted:

Seeing Thulane’s post, peeps flocked to the comment section to let him know what a good friend Bonang is. We all wish we had friends like these.

@m0ndejiyane is looking for a Bonang:

“Manifesting these kind of friends ”

@theo_absolon is living for content like this:

“I love this for you, Thulane!”

@morokaaobakwe let Thulane know he deserves nothing less:

“You deserve everything fine in this world.”

@iam_umsabaungamazi commented on the amazing person Bonang is:

“She's beautiful outside & inside ❤️”

