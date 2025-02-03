“Can’t Stop Them”: Woman Shows Gogo Feeding 2-Month-Old Solid Foods

A young mother named Hloniphile shared a TikTok video of an older woman feeding her two-month-old baby

Hloniphile wrote in the video that the grandparent was introducing her little one to solid foods, although, doctors recommend otherwise

Some social media users shared similar stories, while one person asked the mother why she let the gogo feed her baby solids

Having a baby in the house can bring many grandparents joy and have them apply the practices they believe are best. One woman showed a grandmother feeding a baby solid food, which one internet user questioned.

Solids on the menu

Taking to her TikTok account, a local woman named Hloniphile shared a video on the app showing a gogo introducing her two-month-old to solid foods.

Hloniphile didn't share what the food on the spoon was.

Watch the TikTok video below:

When can babies eat solid foods?

According to the health hub KidsHealth, doctors recommend parents wait until their babies are at least six months old before they can start eating solid foods and do not recommend they start before four months.

Signs that babies are ready to start eating solids include the following:

They can sit in a high chair and have good neck and head control.

They are interested in food (open their mouths or reach for other people's food).

They don't push food out of their mouths (a natural tongue reflex that disappears between the ages of four to six months).

They are close to or weigh twice their birth weight.

Mzansi reacts to gogo feeding baby

Internet users in the post's comment section shared similar stories of grandparents introducing their little ones to solid foods and feeding their babies.

@mashego.12 told the online community:

"My mom introduced my little sister to solids the day she turned one month."

@phinoliarakoma shared with a laugh:

"I'm breastfeeding every 30 minutes. Yoh, I am suffering."

After watching the clip, @tsholofelotsepets asked the child's mother:

"Why did you let her?"

Hloniphile replied to the TikTokker:

"You know grannies, right? Can’t stop them."

A hopeful @ratom00 added in the comments:

"I wish my seven-month-old would eat like this when it's time to eat."

@deekaybabes said to the public:

"My baby is turning two in three days, and my mom already bought her solids. I have no choice either. I mean, Mommy knows best."

