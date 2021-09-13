Lloyd Cele is heartbroken over the destruction social media is causing and he wants to do something about it

Creating change through music is the only way Lloyd know how to do things, so he has written a song he hopes will wake people up to loving their true selves again

Seeing Lloyd’s post, peeps congratulated him on the new track and thanked him for wanting to instil positivity and authenticity in the youth

Singer and Idols SA Season 6 runner-up Lloyd Cele is tired of seeing the destruction social media causes. It's time to clean up these streets!

Lloyd Cele is on a mission to leave a positive legacy for his lineage and current generation through his music. Image: @lloydcelemusic

Lloyd wants to use his music to positively influence the youth and to motivate caring and kind vibes. Understanding the power that social media holds, Lloyd has written a song which he hopes helps people see and make better choices when using it.

Taking to social media, Lloyd explained that he has been “working on a very special song for just over 12 months” and it is about conveying an important message, not about the groove.

One of the most destructive tools social media has given humans is filters. Lloyd’s new track focuses on these and how they have set unattainable levels and expectations that are making people feel worthless.

Lloyd wants people to ditch the filters and to embrace their true selves as a lot of people do not even know who that is any more. We have lost ourselves through social media.

“There is nothing wrong with accepting the way that God has made you, you are truly beautiful the way you are."

Lloyd posted:

Seeing Lloyd’s powerful post, many took to the comment section to commend him on trying to evoke change through music. Peeps cannot wait to hear the song.

@theogovindasamy made it known:

“Can’t wait to hear it bro.”

@tiamara_yde loves this:

“Wow that’s awesome. Congratulations, looking forward to it.”

@derickseagers knows it is going to be good:

“Awesome news. Keep the music coming ❤️❤️”

@owencharles7’s counting down the minutes:

“Just a few more hours, can’t wait!”

Lloyd Cele says God blessed him with an extraordinary wife

Back in 2017, South African pop-superstar Lloyd Cele says his wife is his rock and his strength and after being married to her for many years, he is still as in love with her as the day they met, reported Briefly News.

Cele says he was blessed to have such an amazing woman in his life who was not just physically beautiful but beautiful on the inside too. He says she inspires him to be a better person every single day and has made him the man he is today.

14 years ago Cele was looking for a partner and decided to ask God for help, he says he asked God to send a woman to him that had more than just looks, one that was religious, had a warrior spirit and would inspire and motivated him when he needed it.

Cele says ultimately he wanted a partner who would bring him closer to God and help him become a better person. Cele says his prayers were answered because he was blessed with an amazing wife.

