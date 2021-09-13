A man identified as Oga Ope and his wife are mechanical engineers and their love story has inspired people on social media

Oga Ope said his wife gave him a tough time when he was trying to woo her, adding that he persisted because he knew what he wanted

Ever since the woman agreed to give Oga Ope a try, their love has been getting stronger by the day and many shared their thoughts on the couple's journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man and his second wife who are both mechanical engineers have wowed social media users with their love story.

Speaking with Legit TV, the man identified as Mr Fanoiki and fondly called Oga Ope said when he expressed interest in the woman, she insulted and told him she couldn't marry a short man.

Mr and Mrs Fanoiki wowed social media users with their love story.

Source: Original

Oga Ope said he never gave up because he was really interested in her. The man kept trying his luck until the woman gave him a favourable answer.

He was a womaniser

The man admitted to being a womaniser but said he has changed. In his words:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"When one is getting older, there are some things that should be stopped and one of them is womanising. At the same time, my children are growing into adulthood and there are some things they shouldn't be seeing from me."

Also speaking, the woman said her husband used to be a womaniser but has turned a new leaf. Mrs Fanoiki said she doesn't have a problem with being a second wife. According to the woman, her father married two wives and he thought them how to behave in a polygamous family.

Oga Ope said he has achieved a lot with his job, adding that he has changed his car thrice since he started working as a mechanical engineer. Speaking about one of the successes of his marriage, Oga Ope said his family doesn't joke with morning devotion.

Social media users were inspired by the couple's love story and they flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

Jenny Robor said:

"The man is so smart... Full of wisdom."

Emmanuel Sengar wrote:

"She is a determined woman and well-brought-up."

David Samuel Godsgrace Ejide commented:

"So lovely."

Arit Etim said:

"Woww. I love love more. This is quite an interesting love story I must say. Both love each other effortlessly and the man is educated."

Precious Adebisi Bakare wrote:

"Wow, interesting."

Meet Constable Thulile Gwala, first female mechanic to work at Eshowe SAPS Garage

In similar news from Briefly News about female mechanics, Constable Thulile Gwala recently received the recognition she deserved after becoming the very first woman to start working at Eshowe Garage in the KwaZulu-Natal area.

In a heartwarming and inspirational post, SAPS praised the young woman for staying true to her dream despite the many stereotypes that barricade her way to success.

The post then explains how Gwala is not always greeted warmly by some clients, who prefer their cars to be worked on by men. They would then leave feeling astounded that she was able to perfectly complete the job.

They then go on to say how having women like Gwala are forever changing the way society views gender roles and are now becoming more open to the idea that women can do anything they set their minds to.

Source: Briefly.co.za