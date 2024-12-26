A South African lady teaching in Korea showed off the luxurious Christmas that she received from her students and their parents

She was incredibly grateful for the love and appreciation she received during the most wonderful time of the year

South Africans were excited for the lady and shared lovely messages in a thread of 359 comments

Teachers have the power to shape a child’s mind through harmonious learning and education.

A local lady teaching in Korea showed off her luxurious Christmas gifts. Image: @kwa.nelec

Some educators go the extra mile and act like parents in the classroom, leaving a positive mark on their students.

Local woman teaching in Korea shows off luxurious gifts

Kwanele Cele let her love for teaching take her all the way to Korea, where she met wonderful students who appreciated her passion for educating others. During the festive season, her generous learners and their parents gifted her with a collection of luxurious gifts.

She showed off expensive presents from Chanel, Dior, Loui Vuitton, and Hermes. Cele was grateful to be surrounded by lovely souls who valued her presence:

“To be seen and appreciated for the work you put in. I love babies so much.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to teacher receiving luxurious gifts

Social media users were excused for the educator and shared lovely messages in the comments:

@Masrina Rashid shared:

“I can imagine the students arriving in all those posh cars with drivers, just like in those K-Dramas.”

@H🌸 commented:

“Teacher Kay has chaebols in her classroom. This is beautiful, how thoughtful!”

@Lady Provocateur assured the lady:

“These little ones love you, hence the appreciation and spoils from their parents. Speaks to your character.”

@Cylungile wrote:

“I miss teaching, especially at a primary school. Those parents would spoil me rotten; it didn't even have to be a special occasion. We are happy for you, girl; happy festive holiday season to you.”

