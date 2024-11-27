A South African teacher made everyone's day when she posted her hilarious marking in a now-viral TikTok video

The lady trended for her unique responses to her learners' exam scripts and how she chose to grade them

Mzansi shared their thoughts on her creativity and her goofy side

The school year is almost over, but teachers still need to finish marking exam scripts before the summer festivities begin.

Mzansi was floored by a teacher's goofy side.

A Mzansi teacher was in a goofy mood when she reviewed her pupils' work and got creative.

SA floored by teacher's creative marking

A cat lover and one of South Africa's funny teachers made Mzansi laugh out loud when she shared her unique marking routine. The lady felt that just grading her learners would be boring, especially with the upcoming festive season.

She got creative and collected cat stickers to express what she thought of each pupil's total mark on their final exam. SA appreciated the teacher's goofy side and left a thread of comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to teacher's marking routine in viral TikTok video

Mzansi was floored by the goofy teacher and commented:

@whos_lola_11 confessed:

"I fear this would motivate me to do bad."

@Silo🌻 was amazed by the innovative teacher:

"So we are the new adults?"

@Buhle 🌸 shared how effective the marking would be on her:

"That first sticker would motivate me to work harder for the next test."

@Landi💕 had a brilliant idea that she had to review before executing:

"Imagine me doing this with my grade 1s. They would be in tears!"

@Bokie🦋❤️ manifested hard for her qualification:

"I'm ready. Can I have my degree? I want to do this so bad."

Teacher dusts Mzansi with learners' unique exam scripts

Briefly News also reported that a South African teacher exposed her learners for leaving her lengthy messages for her in their exam scripts. The little side notes are either hilarious or are direct instructions on how she should mark the particular paper.

The notes floored social media users, who could also relate to the form of communication between educators and their pupils.

