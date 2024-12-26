South African TV personality and TV producer Nomzamo Mbatha planned a baby shower for her sister

The Shaka ILembe actress' sister, Wendy Mbatha, and her boyfriend reveal they are having a baby boy

South Africans congratulated the 40-year-old mother-to-be who had her first child 13 years ago

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha attends her sister's baby shower. Images: @w.mbatha/@nomzamo_m

TV producer and multi-award-winning actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently organised her sister, Wendy Mbatha's baby shower.

Nomzamo celebrated her sister's impending birth by inviting her sister's friends and their family over for her baby shower.

The actress' sister, Wendy Mbatha, who has a 13-year-old daughter, is expecting a baby with her baby daddy, Senzo Cele.

Wendy Mbatha thanks famous sister for gender reveal party

The businesswoman, Wendy Mbatha took to her Instagram account on Christmas Eve to thank her sister, Nomzamo Mbatha, for organising her gender reveal.

Wendy shared on her social media account that she's having a baby boy. She wrote:

"Ngelosi yami yaseMhlabeni (my angel on earth). Thank you so much for pushing me from doing my photoshoot to you throwing this beautiful gender reveal for me. This whole journey has been blissful all because you’ve been there ngokomoya. If you are not the country but your presence and support has been amazing."

"Thank you so much for uthando oluyisimangaliso ongipha lona. Ngikuthanda ngenhliziyo yami yonke sthandwa somphefumulo wami."

Zimoja reported in November that Wendy Mbatha is expecting a baby with 34-year-old businessman Senzo Cele. The publication adds that the influencer is eight months pregnant and will give birth soon.

Nomzamo Mbatha's sister trends on social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported earlier this year that Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, Wendy Mbatha, reportedly assaulted another woman on Thursday, 22 February 2024.

It is alleged the businesswoman was arrested along with her boyfriend, Senzo Cele, after they allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman by the name of Snothile Gambushe (Gumede).

The pair was reportedly released on R1,500 bail after appearing in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Source: Briefly News