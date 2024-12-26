South African celebrities faced financial struggles in 2024, with Carlo Radebe reportedly homeless and surviving on a government grant

Gcina Mkhize, evicted from her mansion, begged fans for help, expressing concerns over her children's safety in her new living conditions

Other stars like Da LES, who suffered a stroke, and the late legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo, who needed brain surgery, also turned to fans for donations to cover medical and living expenses

Several celebrities faced tough times in 2024, and many turned to social media to seek support and donations from their fans. Stars like actress Gcina Mkhize, late singer Solly Moholo, and Carlos Radebe asked for a helping hand.

From Da LES, Gcina Mkhize to Solly Moholo, here are South African celebrities who went broke in 2024.

Carlo Radebe

Veteran South African star Carlo Radebe broke his fans' hearts. The star, who has appeared in several top productions, including Generations, Ashes to Ashes, Isibaya, 7de Laan, How To Steal Two Million, and more, was allegedly homeless.

Per several reports, Radebe struggled to secure gigs and survived on the R350 government grant.

Gcina Mkhize

Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize begged fans for assistance after being evicted from her lavish mansion. Mkhize's home was allegedly auctioned after she failed to pay for it.

Speaking in a video that went viral in September, Mkhize noted that her children's safety was compromised due to where she was staying. She said:

“As you can see, I slept like this," she said, pointing to the home without a door but only a curtain. "The safety of my children is compromised. I lay awake wondering to myself what can happen at night because anyone can step in and do as they please. I need your help.”

Da LES

Award-winning rapper Da LES made headlines following reports that his family and friends were asking for donations to cover his medical bills after suffering a stroke.

According to ZiMoja, a message circulating among the Heaven rapper's friends soon after his stroke read:

"Hi, Friends. To support Leslie's family while Les is in the hospital, we are encouraging friends to contribute to Leslie's mother's account below."

Solly Moholo

Legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo's family also pleaded with his fans to donate funds for his brain surgery. Moholo was hospitalised after collapsing in Botswana. He was later brought back to SA for emergency surgery.

His family begged Mzansi to chip in and assist with money to foot the medical bills. Part of the post read:

"In this difficult time his family, team and friends need your assistance in helping our Legend to make it. Please keep him in your prayers 🙏. Any amount of money would be highly appreciated🙏"

Brenda Fassie’s ex-lover, Sindi Khambule, insists she’s not poor

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that veteran actress Sindi Khambule has rubbished reports that she is down and out after her viral video.

The former actress, who rose to fame for dating the legendary Brenda Fassie, made headlines after reports that she struggled to make ends meet.

